EQS-News: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

15.05.2024 16:41:57
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published
Wiesloch – MLP SE will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023 on June 27, 2024. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via the following link: www.mlp-agm.com. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Annual General Meeting, which will be held purely as an online event.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (PY: 30 cents).
The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:
… and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.
An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.
The Group was founded in 1971 and manages assets of around € 59.3 billion for around 581,200 private and around 27,700 corporate and institutional clients as well as non-life insurance portfolio volumes of around € 719 million. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222-308-8320
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222-308-1131
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@mlp.de
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006569908
|WKN:
|656990
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
