EQS-News: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE published

Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 30 cents per share (PY: 30 cents)

Wiesloch – MLP SE will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023 on June 27, 2024. As of today, all documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting can be accessed via the following link: www.mlp-agm.com. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Annual General Meeting, which will be held purely as an online event.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting for the past financial year (PY: 30 cents).

The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

Use of unappropriated profit as of December 31, 2023

Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023

Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023

Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024, as well as the auditor of the sustainability report for the financial year 2024

Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2023

Approval of a control and profit transfer agreement with FERI AG

Amendment to § 17 (2) Sentence 3 of the company’s articles of association (record date)



The MLP Group …

… and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

– The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

– The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

– Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

– Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision for SMEs

– Risk manager for insurance and provision for SMEs TPC– Benefit expert network for enterprises



An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The Group was founded in 1971 and manages assets of around € 59.3 billion for around 581,200 private and around 27,700 corporate and institutional clients as well as non-life insurance portfolio volumes of around € 719 million. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.