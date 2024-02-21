EQS-News: KNAUS TABBERT ENDS THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH THE STRONGEST REVENUE GROWTH IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

KNAUS TABBERT ENDS THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH THE STRONGEST REVENUE GROWTH IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY



21.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

- Consolidated revenue increases by 37% to EUR 1,441 million in the 2023 financial year based on preliminary figures

- Sales of leisure vehicles exceed 30,000 units for the first time



Jandelsbrunn. Driven by the high level of interest in leisure vehicles across all Knaus Tabbert Group brands and the multi-brand strategy for chassis, Knaus Tabbert was able to increase consolidated revenue to EUR 1.4 billion in the 2023 financial year based on preliminary figures.Overall, consolidated revenue increased by 37.3 percent to EUR 1,441 million in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 1,050 million). In the past financial year, 18,584 motorhomes and camper vans (previous year: 11,426) and 12,029 caravans (previous year: 18,130) were sold across the Group. A total of 30,613 vehicles were invoiced.



"The interest in caravanning and, in particular, in leisure vehicles from our five Group brands is also reflected in the continued high order backlog of around one billion euros at the end of the year," comments Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG, on the past year. "With the growth in revenue in 2023, we have also taken a significant step towards achieving our growth and earnings targets by 2027."



The strong growth was largely driven by the high availability of chassis - the result of the multi-brand strategy. Revenue for motorhomes increased by 64.7% to EUR 817 million and for camper vans by 75.9% to EUR 345.1 million, bringing the total for motorized leisure vehicles to EUR 1,162 million.



All revenue figures are based on unaudited and preliminary figures in accordance with IFRS. Further statements on the 2023 forecast, according to which an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 8.5% - 9.0% is expected, remain unchanged. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2023, including the forecast for the 2024 financial year, will be published on March 28, 2024.



Contact

Stefan V. Diehl - Spokesperson -

