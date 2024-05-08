EQS-News: KNAUS TABBERT SUCCESSFULLY STARTS THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR - STRONG INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast

KNAUS TABBERT SUCCESSFULLY STARTS THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR - STRONG INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024



08.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Group revenue increases by 2.2 per cent to EUR 376.7 million in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA increases disproportionately to revenue by 18.5 per cent to EUR 38.8 million

KNAUS, WEINSBERG and MORELO remain leaders in new registrations

Forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed

in EUR mill. 01.01. to 31.03.2024 01.01. to 31.03.2023 01.01. bis 31.03.2022 Change Revenue 376,7 368,5 222,3 2,2% thereof premium segment 327,7 323,1 190,1 1,4% thereof luxury segment 49,0 45,4 32,2 7,9% Total output 388,4 380,7 212,1 2,0% EBITDA 38,1 32,7 16,2 18,5% EBITDA adjusted 38,8 32,7 16,2 18,5% EBITDA-margin adjusted 10,3% 8,9% 7,3% Net income 18,2 17,0 6,2 6,6% Earnings per share (in EUR) 1,77 1,71 0,62 3,4%

Overall, consolidated Group revenue increased by 2.2% to EUR 376.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 368.5 million). EBITDA adjusted for special items rose from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 38.8 million in the reporting period, an increase of 18.5 per cent. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased significantly to 10.3% (previous year: 8.9%).

In the past financial year, 4,663 motorhomes and camper vans (previous year: 4,390) and 2,925 caravans (previous year: 3,915) were delivered across the Group. A total of 7,588 units were invoiced.

‘The start to 2024 is characterised by a positive development of the leisure vehicle market in Europe. Record figures for new registrations impressively confirm this,’ comments Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG, on the start to the 2024 financial year. “Our order backlog as of the end of March, the product innovations planned for the 2025 model year and the launch of a new brand give us the necessary planning security and confidence for the 2024 financial year.”

The Group continues to have a solid order backlog of around EUR 621 million as at the reporting date of 31 March 2024 - measured against the revenue forecast for 2024 as a whole.

GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS

Knaus Tabbert achieved an increase in revenue in all business segments in the first three months of the 2024 financial year. The premium segment accounted for EUR 327.7 million of Group revenue (previous year: EUR 323.1 million), while a further EUR 49.0 million (previous year: EUR 45.5 million) was attributable to the luxury segment. Group revenue mainly resulted from the sale of leisure vehicles. The Aftersales business, which mainly comprises the spare parts business, contributed EUR 9.9 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million) to revenue.

DIVIDEND

The Knaus Tabbert Group's dividend policy is geared towards continuity. With this in mind, it is also planned to propose an increase in the dividend to EUR 2.90 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50) at the Annual General Meeting in June 2024 in line with the very pleasing earnings performance in the 2023 financial year.

FORECAST CONFIRMED

Based on the current business development of the Knaus Tabbert Group, the following forecasts have been made for the key performance indicators:

For the 2024 financial year, we expect Group revenue to develop in a range of EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.55 billion compared to the 2023 financial year.

For the remainder of the 2024 model year, which ends on 31 July 2024, Knaus Tabbert is not planning any price increases compared to the trade.

Earnings as expressed by the adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to be in a range of 8% to 9% based on the expected revenue development.