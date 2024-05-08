08.05.2024 07:00:19

EQS-News: KNAUS TABBERT SUCCESSFULLY STARTS THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR - STRONG INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
KNAUS TABBERT SUCCESSFULLY STARTS THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR - STRONG INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

08.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Group revenue increases by 2.2 per cent to EUR 376.7 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA increases disproportionately to revenue by 18.5 per cent to EUR 38.8 million
  • KNAUS, WEINSBERG and MORELO remain leaders in new registrations
  • Forecast for the 2024 financial year confirmed 
in EUR mill. 01.01. to 31.03.2024 01.01. to 31.03.2023 01.01. bis 31.03.2022 Change
Revenue 376,7 368,5 222,3 2,2%
thereof premium segment 327,7 323,1 190,1 1,4%
thereof luxury segment 49,0 45,4 32,2 7,9%
Total output 388,4 380,7 212,1 2,0%
         
EBITDA 38,1 32,7 16,2 18,5%
EBITDA adjusted 38,8 32,7 16,2 18,5%
EBITDA-margin adjusted 10,3% 8,9% 7,3%  
Net income 18,2 17,0 6,2 6,6%
Earnings per share (in EUR) 1,77 1,71 0,62 3,4%

 Overall, consolidated Group revenue increased by 2.2% to EUR 376.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR 368.5 million). EBITDA adjusted for special items rose from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 38.8 million in the reporting period, an increase of 18.5 per cent. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased significantly to 10.3% (previous year: 8.9%).

In the past financial year, 4,663 motorhomes and camper vans (previous year: 4,390) and 2,925 caravans (previous year: 3,915) were delivered across the Group. A total of 7,588 units were invoiced.

‘The start to 2024 is characterised by a positive development of the leisure vehicle market in Europe. Record figures for new registrations impressively confirm this,’ comments Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG, on the start to the 2024 financial year. “Our order backlog as of the end of March, the product innovations planned for the 2025 model year and the launch of a new brand give us the necessary planning security and confidence for the 2024 financial year.”

The Group continues to have a solid order backlog of around EUR 621 million as at the reporting date of 31 March 2024 - measured against the revenue forecast for 2024 as a whole.

GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS

Knaus Tabbert achieved an increase in revenue in all business segments in the first three months of the 2024 financial year. The premium segment accounted for EUR 327.7 million of Group revenue (previous year: EUR 323.1 million), while a further EUR 49.0 million (previous year: EUR 45.5 million) was attributable to the luxury segment. Group revenue mainly resulted from the sale of leisure vehicles. The Aftersales business, which mainly comprises the spare parts business, contributed EUR 9.9 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million) to revenue.

DIVIDEND

The Knaus Tabbert Group's dividend policy is geared towards continuity. With this in mind, it is also planned to propose an increase in the dividend to EUR 2.90 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50) at the Annual General Meeting in June 2024 in line with the very pleasing earnings performance in the 2023 financial year.

FORECAST CONFIRMED

Based on the current business development of the Knaus Tabbert Group, the following forecasts have been made for the key performance indicators:

For the 2024 financial year, we expect Group revenue to develop in a range of EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.55 billion compared to the 2023 financial year.

For the remainder of the 2024 model year, which ends on 31 July 2024, Knaus Tabbert is not planning any price increases compared to the trade.

Earnings as expressed by the adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to be in a range of 8% to 9% based on the expected revenue development.


08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1898075

 
End of News EQS News Service

1898075  08.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898075&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Analysen

21.11.23 Knaus Tabbert Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Knaus Tabbert 45,50 4,60% Knaus Tabbert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen