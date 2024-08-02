+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 10:00:02

EQS-News: KWS closes sale of corn business in South America

EQS-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
KWS closes sale of corn business in South America

02.08.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einbeck, August 2, 2024
 

KWS closes sale of corn business in South America

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA ("KWS") has closed the sale of its South American corn business to GDM in accordance with the agreement reached on March 25, 2024. The transaction has recently been approved by the relevant antitrust authorities, with the volume ranging in a mid-three-digit million Euro amount.

The transaction will have a significant positive impact on key financial indicators of the KWS Group. Since the majority of the proceeds from the sale are to be used to reduce debt, KWS anticipates a significant improvement in financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) and the equity ratio as well as a significant decrease in interest expenses in the future.

About KWS

KWS is one of the world’s leading plant breeding companies. More than 5,000 employees* in over 70 countries generated net sales of around €1.8 billion in fiscal 2022/2023. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for over 165 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, vegetables, oilseed rape and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to continuously improve yield for farmers and plants’ resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested more than €300 million last fiscal year in research and development.

*Excluding seasonal workers

More information: www.kws.de. Follow us on Twitter® at https://twitter.com/KWS_Group.

Contacts:

Peter Vogt  
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49-30 816914-490
peter.vogt@kws.com

Sina Barnkothe-Seekamp
Lead of External Communications
Phone: +49-5561 311-1783
sina.barnkothe@kws.com

 


02.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5561 311-0
Fax: +49 (0)5561 311-322
E-mail: info@kws.com
Internet: www.kws.de
ISIN: DE0007074007
WKN: 707400
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1960051

 
End of News EQS News Service

1960051  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960051&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten