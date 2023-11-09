|
09.11.2023 07:00:32
EQS-News: KWS publishes results for the first quarter of 2023/2024 and confirms forecasts
|
EQS-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Einbeck, November 9, 2023
KWS publishes results for the first quarter of 2023/2024 and confirms forecasts
“For us, the European business with winter crops is particularly crucial in the first quarter; we were able to make good growth here with our strong portfolio, especially in the rapeseed sector,” commented Eva Kienle, CFO of KWS. “Despite climatic and geopolitical challenges, we are confident about the rest of the financial year and confirm our forecasts.”
Business development Q1 2023/2024
The KWS Group's sales revenue increased by 0.5% in the first three months of the 2023/2024 financial year and reached a value of €267.7 (266.3) million. Overall, currency effects had a minor impact on sales. The KWS Group's operating earnings figures are, as regularly, negative in the first quarter. EBITDA amounted to €–21.3 (–7.1) million and EBIT was €–48.3 (–33.1) million. A higher gross profit was offset by planned higher costs for research & development, selling and administration. At €–28.4 (–29.8) million, the financial result was at the same level as the previous year. Income taxes amounted to €–21.5 (–16.7) million. This resulted in a result after taxes of €–55.3 (–46.2) million or €–1.67 (–1.40) per share. Free cashflow fell to €–122.4 (–72.0) million, mainly due to the development of operating earnings and the build-up of working capital in the course of the planned business expansion.
Overview of the key figures
Business performance of the segments
Net sales at the Corn Segment fell in the first quarter of 2023/2024 by around 16% to €68.9 (82.1) million. This was mainly due to a decline in demand in the summer season in Brazil, which accounts for a low share of total annual net sales. In the regions of Europe and North America, no significant net sales were generated in the quarter under review due to seasonal reasons. Since the segment does not generate the major part of its annual net sales until the third quarter (January to March), the segment’s earnings were negative, as customary for the period under review, and totaled €–62.3 (–46.5) million.
Net sales at the Sugarbeet Segment, which posts only low sales volumes in the first quarter due to seasonal reasons, rose to €24.2 (20.1) million in the quarter under review. This increase is mainly attributable to earlier deliveries compared with the previous year. The segment’s income was €–35.1 (–34.4) million, on a par with the previous year.
Net sales at the Cereals Segment rose by around 5% year over year in the quarter under review to €163.1 (155.7) million; on a comparable basis*, the increase was around 9%. The increase in net sales is mainly attributable to stronger demand and higher sales prices for oilseed rape seed (€+9.9 million or +16%). Our product portfolio again performed impressively in national variety comparisons. Meanwhile, the rye seed business recorded a decline of €3.4 million in the first quarter due to seasonal fluctuations (–4% compared to the previous year). Net sales from other activities in the Cereals Segment were at the level of the previous year. The segment’s income rose to €71.5 (62.3) million on the back of its successful business performance.
Net sales at the Vegetables Segment rose by around 6% to €11.6 (10.9) million, mainly due to higher sales of spinach seed in North America. The segment’s income fell to €–6.4 (–2.6) million, in particular due to greater planned expenditure on expanding vegetable breeding.
Net sales at the Corporate Segment were €1.9 (1.5) million. They are mainly generated from KWS farms. Since all cross-segment costs for the KWS Group’s central functions and basic research expenditure are charged to the Corporate Segment, its income is usually negative. The segment’s income was €–32.7 million and thus down on the previous year’s figure of €–30.7 million, in particular due to planned higher administrative expenses and research costs.
Outlook for the KWS Group for fiscal 2023/2024 confirmed
For the KWS Group, the Executive Board continues to expect sales growth of 3 to 5% (on a comparable basis, excluding currency and portfolio effects) with an EBIT margin of between 11 and 13%. The research & development quota should be in a range of 18 to 19%.
*excluding exchange rate and portfolio effects
About KWS
KWS is one of the world’s leading plant breeding companies. More than 5,000 employees* in over 70 countries generated net sales of around €1.8 billion in fiscal 2022/2023. A company with a tradition of family ownership, KWS has operated independently for over 165 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for corn, sugarbeet, cereals, vegetables, oilseed rape and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to continuously improve yield for farmers and plants’ resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested more than €300 million last fiscal year in research and development.
*Excluding seasonal workers
More information: www.kws.de. Follow us on Twitter® at https://twitter.com/KWS_Group.
Contacts:
09.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5561 311-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5561 311-322
|E-mail:
|info@kws.com
|Internet:
|www.kws.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007074007
|WKN:
|707400
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1768517
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1768517 09.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.23
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.23
|KWS SAAT-Aktie gibt nach: Höhere Verluste bei KWS SAAT im ersten Geschäftsquartal (dpa-AFX)
|
09.11.23
|ROUNDUP: Höhere Verluste bei KWS Saat im ersten Quartal - Aktie schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
09.11.23
|EQS-News: KWS publishes results for the first quarter of 2023/2024 and confirms forecasts (EQS Group)
|
09.11.23
|EQS-News: KWS veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 1. Quartal 2023/2024 und bestätigt Prognosen (EQS Group)
|
31.10.23
|KWS SAAT-Aktie höher: KWS SAAT schlägt chinesisches Maisgeschäft los (dpa-AFX)
|
31.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS veräußert chinesisches Maisgeschäft an Joint-Venture Partner Kenfeng mit deutlich positivem Ergebniseffekt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.09.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.09.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.11.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.23
|KWS SAAT Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.09.23
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|KWS SAAT Hold
|Warburg Research
|18.05.22
|KWS SAAT Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.12.21
|KWS SAAT Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.11.21
|KWS SAAT Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.21
|KWS SAAT Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|51,80
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.