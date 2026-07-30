EQS-News: MEDICLIN reports a solid first half of 2026

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

MEDICLIN reports a solid first half of 2026



30.07.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST

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H1 Report

MEDICLIN reports a solid first half of 2026

A total of 54,708 patients treated in the first half of 2026 (previous year: 53,183)

Consolidated group revenues rose from EUR 368.1 million to EUR 386.4 million

Group EBIT stood at EUR 26.6 million (previous year: EUR 22.4 million) Offenburg, 30 July 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) achieved consolidated group revenues of EUR 386.4 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 368.1 million), representing an increase of EUR 18.2 million or 5.0 per cent. Group EBIT improved by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 26.6 million (previous year: EUR 22.4 million).



“We were able to build consistently on the positive momentum from the first quarter. This is clearly reflected in our half-year results: stability in our core business areas, efficient cost management and targeted investments have helped us to achieve our earnings targets for the second quarter. We remain determined to maintain this momentum and to strengthen MEDICLIN’s growth in the long term,” commented Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, on the performance for the first half of 2026.



Performance by segment

In the Post-Acute segment, revenues of EUR 263.0 million was EUR 11.5 million, or 4.6 percent, higher than the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 251.5 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 19.0 per cent (previous year: 20.0 per cent). Absolute cost of materials, at EUR 49.9 million, was also 0.8 per cent below the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 50.3 million). Staff costs increased by EUR 9.8 million, or 7.2 per cent, compared with the same quarter of the previous year to EUR 145.2 million (previous year: EUR 135.4 million). The staff costs ratio rose by 1.3 percentage points to 55.2% (previous year: 53.9%). EBIT for the Post-Acute segment rose by EUR 2.3 million to EUR 25.6 million (previous year: EUR 23.3 million).



Revenue for the Acute Care segment amounted to EUR 111.2 million (previous year: EUR 104.6 million). At EUR 34.6 million, the cost of materials was EUR 3.7 million, or 12.2 per cent, higher than in the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR 30.9 million). The cost of materials ratio rose by 0.6 percentage points to 31.1% (previous year: 29.5%). Staff costs amounted to EUR 68.6 million, representing an increase of 4.0 or 6.3 per cent compared with the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 64.6 million). The staff cost ratio stood at 61.7 per cent, compared with 61.8 per cent in the same period of the previous year. As in the previous year, EBIT amounted to EUR -1.1 million.



Revenue in the Care segment rose to EUR 12.3 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: EUR 12.1 million). At EUR 0.2 million, segment EBIT was EUR 0.5 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR -0.2 million).



In the Service segment, revenue from services is reported under ‘Other income’. This amounted to EUR 69.2 million, compared with EUR 68.5 million in the previous year. The Service segment achieved an EBIT of EUR 1.9 million in the first six months of the financial year, compared with EUR 0.5 million in the previous year, representing an increase of EUR 1.4 million.



Outlook

For the current financial year, the management board continues to expect an increase in consolidated group revenues of between 3.5% and 6.5%, as well as group EBIT of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.



The interim report as at 30 June 2026 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.

CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | Tel. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care, from the initial doctor’s appointment through to surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, right through to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support it provides to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company within the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.mediclin.de PRESS RELEASEHead of Investor Relations and Sustainability| Tel. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.deMEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg

30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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