EQS-News: Metavesco Announces Reg A Offering is 99% Subscribed

CUMMING, GA - December 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced that its Regulation A offering is approximately 99% subscribed.

The Company’s Regulation A offering was qualified in July at an offering price of $0.0008 per share, which reflected the Company’s closing market price on the qualification date. As of today, MVCO’s common stock is trading at approximately double the original offering price, representing an uncommon outcome for an OTC-listed issuer that did not price its offering at a discount to market.

Over recent weeks, the Company received subscription interest from both existing and new shareholders, including several larger retail investors. Subscriptions were received and reflect continued investor engagement with the Company’s strategy and communications.

“Raising capital on the OTC without discounting shares is extremely difficult,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “Most OTC offerings require significant discounts, lack transparency, or fail to reach completion. That reality has existed for a long time.”

Schadel added, “OTC issuers operate under many of the same regulatory obligations as listed companies, but without the same infrastructure to engage investors, communicate consistently, or build long-term participation. That structural imbalance directly impacts liquidity, price discovery, and cost of capital.”

The Company believes that completing its Regulation A offering positions Metavesco with increased financial flexibility to execute on its operating and platform initiatives. Access to growth capital allows the Company to invest deliberately in product development, infrastructure, and strategic opportunities. Management believes this strengthened capital position improves execution certainty and alignment with long-term shareholders.

“This outcome was the result of process,” Schadel continued. “While the path we’ve chosen is not always an easy one, the result is clear and this quickly raised capital will help fuel future growth. Clear communication, consistent engagement, and treating shareholders as long-term co-owners can materially improve how capital formation works in the OTC.”

The Company views this experience as a case study that informed the development of OTCfi ACCESS, a platform designed to provide OTC issuers with tools to communicate more effectively with shareholders, understand investor engagement, and build durable shareholder bases over time.

“MVCO is the case study that proves out the premier platform of the OTCfi ecosystem and illustrates how issuer-focused infrastructure can improve outcomes in the OTC.”, said Schadel. “The process is repeatable, but most OTC companies lack the infrastructure to support it. OTCfi ACCESS is being built to address that gap.”

The Company emphasized that market outcomes are not guaranteed and that results depend on a range of factors, including market conditions and issuer-specific execution.

This update was initially discussed during a live X Spaces event and can be replayed here.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on the Solana blockchain and designed to become the Digital Asset Treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Learn more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in developing and operating businesses across both traditional and digital sectors. The Company is actively building the OTCfi ecosystem, a suite of software tools and digital platforms intended to support issuer engagement, market intelligence, and blockchain-based applications for the OTC markets. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

