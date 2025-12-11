EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG further expands portfolio in the Defence Tech sector with investment in MindGuard AG

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Investment

11.12.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Mountain Alliance AG further expands portfolio in the Defence Tech sector with investment in MindGuard AG

Second investment in Defence Tech sector

Innovator in AI-supported mental resilience for the Defence Sector

Further investments in AI and Defence Technology planned

Munich, December 11, 2025 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) drives forward its activities in the defence tech sector by investing in MindGuard AG, an innovative Swiss company at the interface of artificial intelligence (AI), military psychology, and neuroscience. This move represents the company's second transaction in this future market and underscores its interest in relevant AI and defence technologies.

MindGuard is developing an AI-supported ecosystem designed to strengthen mental resilience in security-critical areas of operation while improving the psychological recovery of soldiers and civilians affected by war. The platform combines state-of-the-art AI methodologies with insights from cognitive and military psychology – an approach that could significantly advance our current understanding of mental operational capability. MindGuard is led by Benjamin Bargetzi, an expert in cognitive science and AI pioneer, who has access to a Europe-wide network from the military, psychology, and AI fields.

MindGuard plans to launch a government-commissioned validation study in a European country as early as the first quarter of 2026. This represents a significant step towards transferring the technology into broad security-related applications.

“With MindGuard, we are consciously investing in a company that addresses the increasing relevance of AI in the defence tech landscape,” said Dr. Ulrich Tetzner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG. “We see considerable long-term opportunities in this area and want to specifically invest in technologies that complement and further develop modern security systems.”

Mountain Alliance AG plans to expand its portfolio in the sector of defence technology. The current focus is on companies that are leveraging AI for new security-related and civilian applications, thereby transforming markets. In addition, the company is reviewing further investments in the areas of drone and satellite technology as well as cybersecurity – segments that offer above-average growth and exit potential in light of global dynamics.

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and intelligent investor with many years of expertise and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. Its goal is to gain early exposure to companies and business models that actively shape future technology trends. In this way, the company provides its shareholders with easy access, via the stock exchange, to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr. Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Sole Member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

e-mail : tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

phone : +49 89 1250903-30

e-mail : sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de