10.12.2025 09:50:43

EQS-News: Nakiki SE: Subscription period for first German Bitcoin bond starts now

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Nakiki SE: Subscription period for first German Bitcoin bond starts now

10.12.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE: Subscription period for first German Bitcoin bond starts now

  • Interest rate of 9.875% p.a. with semi-annual interest payments
  • Subscription to the bond via www.nakikibtctreasury.com until January 19, 2026
  • Use of funds: Implementation of a focused Bitcoin treasury model
  • Continuous purchase of Bitcoins as a growing balance sheet value base

Frankfurt, December 10, 2025 – Innovative year-end sprint on the German capital market: Nakiki SE (“Nakiki”; ISIN DE000WNDL300) begins the subscription period for Germany's first Bitcoin bond (ISIN DE000A460N46) today. The net cash inflow from the bond, with a total nominal volume of up to €8 million and an investor-friendly denomination of €1,000, will be used exclusively for the dynamic expansion of a valuable Bitcoin portfolio. Nakiki is thus the first company in Germany to implement a pure play Bitcoin treasury business model. In the coming years, the Bitcoin portfolio is to be steadily and rapidly expanded in line with an uncompromising buy-and-hold strategy, forming an expansive balance sheet value base.

The Nakiki Bitcoin bond bears interest at 9.875% per annum, with interest payments made twice a year. At the end of the five-year term, the unsubordinated bond will be redeemed at 100% of its nominal value on January 22, 2031. Investors can subscribe to the bond with an amount of €1,000 or a multiple thereof directly on the website www.nakikibtctreasury.com until January 19, 2026. The bond is scheduled to be listed on the over-the-counter market of a regional stock exchange on January 22, 2026.

Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE: "With our 9.875% corporate bond, we are making investors an attractive offer with a fixed interest rate and at the same time launching the first Bitcoin treasury capital market product in Germany. I am convinced that we are entering a market environment that currently offers particularly good buying opportunities for Bitcoin. We are convinced of the excellent long-term prospects for Bitcoin, and I expect the success story of Bitcoin, which has been going on for around 15 years, to continue dynamically. Accordingly, we will consistently implement our Bitcoin-only strategy. With the first German Bitcoin bond, we are addressing investors who appreciate the established framework of a bond and fixed, predictable interest income, but at the same time want to be invested in the Bitcoin universe. We want to quickly and comprehensively expand our financial strength with further capital market transactions in the coming quarters."

ABOUT NAKIKI
Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company—i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300

 

 

 


10.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243214

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243214  10.12.2025 CET/CEST

