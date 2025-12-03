EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy



03-Dec-2025 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy

Frankfurt am Main, December 3, 2025 – The Management Board of Nakiki SE (“Nakiki”) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital against a contribution in kind on the basis of the authorized capital 2021. The company's share capital, currently EUR 5,787,703, is to be increased by up to EUR 686,000 to up to EUR 6,473,703 through the issuance of up to 686,000 new no-par value bearer shares (“capital increase”). The issue price per new share is EUR 1.00.

The new shares will be granted exclusively in exchange for contributions in kind in the form of loan receivables. The respective loan amounts correspond to the calculated nominal amounts of the allocated new shares.

The subscribers to the capital increase include Bitcoin Hotel LLC, USA, as well as other German and international investors. Bitcoin Hotel LLC is represented by Bitcoin expert Marc Guilliard, who already advises Nakiki strategically on its positioning as a Bitcoin treasury company.

By converting the loans into equity, Nakiki is strengthening its equity base while reducing its financial liabilities.

The implementation of the capital increase is still subject to entry in the commercial register.

Nakiki SE

The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):

Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300