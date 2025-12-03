NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 16:09:13

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy

03-Dec-2025 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy

Frankfurt am Main, December 3, 2025 – The Management Board of Nakiki SE (“Nakiki”) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital against a contribution in kind on the basis of the authorized capital 2021. The company's share capital, currently EUR 5,787,703, is to be increased by up to EUR 686,000 to up to EUR 6,473,703 through the issuance of up to 686,000 new no-par value bearer shares (“capital increase”). The issue price per new share is EUR 1.00.

The new shares will be granted exclusively in exchange for contributions in kind in the form of loan receivables. The respective loan amounts correspond to the calculated nominal amounts of the allocated new shares.

The subscribers to the capital increase include Bitcoin Hotel LLC, USA, as well as other German and international investors. Bitcoin Hotel LLC is represented by Bitcoin expert Marc Guilliard, who already advises Nakiki strategically on its positioning as a Bitcoin treasury company.

By converting the loans into equity, Nakiki is strengthening its equity base while reducing its financial liabilities.

The implementation of the capital increase is still subject to entry in the commercial register.

Nakiki SE
The Executive Board

Contact for inquiries (IR, press):
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
www.nakikifinance.com

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
Share: WKN WNDL30; ISIN DE000WNDL300



End of Inside Information

03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2239928

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2239928  03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,60 9,09% NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:32 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen