NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
03.12.2025 16:09:13
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy
|
Nakiki SE decides to increase share capital through contribution in kind: German and international investors come on board to support Bitcoin treasury strategy
Frankfurt am Main, December 3, 2025 – The Management Board of Nakiki SE (“Nakiki”) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital against a contribution in kind on the basis of the authorized capital 2021. The company's share capital, currently EUR 5,787,703, is to be increased by up to EUR 686,000 to up to EUR 6,473,703 through the issuance of up to 686,000 new no-par value bearer shares (“capital increase”). The issue price per new share is EUR 1.00.
The new shares will be granted exclusively in exchange for contributions in kind in the form of loan receivables. The respective loan amounts correspond to the calculated nominal amounts of the allocated new shares.
The subscribers to the capital increase include Bitcoin Hotel LLC, USA, as well as other German and international investors. Bitcoin Hotel LLC is represented by Bitcoin expert Marc Guilliard, who already advises Nakiki strategically on its positioning as a Bitcoin treasury company.
By converting the loans into equity, Nakiki is strengthening its equity base while reducing its financial liabilities.
The implementation of the capital increase is still subject to entry in the commercial register.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
