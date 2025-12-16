EQS-News: naoo launches naoo search – a semantic hybrid AI discovery layer connecting content, creators, real-world places and products

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

naoo launches naoo search – a semantic hybrid AI discovery layer connecting content, creators, real-world places and products



16.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Media Release



A key milestone in naoo’s shift toward a fully AI-personalised discovery experience

Zurich, Switzerland - December 16, 2025 - naoo AG (Düsseldorf: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329) today announced the launch of naoo search, a semantic AI-powered search capability that forms a central building block in the company’s transition toward a fully AI-personalised social discovery platform. Rather than functioning as a conventional keyword tool, naoo search provides a meaning-based, interest-driven way for users to navigate content, people, topics and products within the app. The introduction of naoo search follows the strengthening of naoo’s AI organisation with the recent addition of a team of four senior ex-IBM engineers.

naoo search is designed as the discovery engine for the entire platform. It already enables users to explore content, profiles and creators through a semantic, interest-driven model. naoo search is built on a multilingual semantic engine that natively supports English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Turkish and Chinese. When naoo business is introduced in Q1 2026, search will expand to include businesses, locations and offers – creating a unified structure for future monetisation models. Thanks to its multi-modal design, the same engine can later support additional verticals such as real estate, jobs or services. This opens up new revenue opportunities that meaningfully extend today’s business model.

The system interprets visual, thematic and behavioural signals to understand what is relevant for each individual. This semantic layer connects digital content with real-world discovery across places, creators and experiences. It is built on naoo’s internal AI operations stack, including GAIA for data orchestration and ModelKnife for automated model training, embedding generation, deployment and real-time serving, ensuring scalability, reliability and rapid iteration.

“Semantic hybrid AI can transform how people discover not just content, but also jobs, services, local commerce or real estate” said Thomas Wolfensberger, founder of naoo. “Many sectors lack an intuitive, interest-driven discovery layer and we see a clear opportunity to build it.”

David Liu, Head of AI at naoo, added: “naoo search is built on a multi-modal semantic architecture that understands content in context — visually, linguistically and behaviourally. This gives us the foundation to deliver personalised discovery across all surfaces of the app, and eventually across new verticals as the platform expands. It is the first step toward a unified recommendation system that learns with the user.”

naoo Search is part of a broader sequence of AI-driven product innovations. It follows the rollout of the AI-based feed earlier this year and will be followed by AI-based video suggestions (naoo loops), people matching and, in early 2026, business and offer matching. Together, these components form a unified semantic and personalisation system that will power discovery across content, creators, users, businesses and future commercial offerings.

naoo Search will be available to all iOS and Android users starting today.

About naoo

naoo is building the future of creator-driven social media, powered by artificial intelligence and a scalable platform designed for meaningful engagement. At the core of naoo group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media, local advertising and loyalty ecosystem that connects people based on their interests and preferences. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, enabling users to benefit directly from their engagement. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. With Kingfluencers joining the group — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combined platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling. Now, naoo is moving towards an integrated ecosystem that includes proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 41 people and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Investors and Media:

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

E-mail: Karl.Fleetwood@naoo.com