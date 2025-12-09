

EQS-Media / 09.12.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST





Media Release





naoo unveils internally built machine learning platform designed to significantly improve AI efficiency

Fully automated pipelines reduce complexity while enabling faster, more reliable AI delivery

Zurich, Switzerland – December 9, 2025 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf; NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329) today announced the launch of ModelKnife, the company’s first open-source technology platform and a new cornerstone of its AI infrastructure. Developed entirely in-house, ModelKnife introduces a high degree of automation into naoo’s machine-learning workflows, enabling faster development, more reliable deployment and more efficient use of engineering resources.

ModelKnife represents naoo’s second strategic AI infrastructure initiative. The first, GAIA, launched in May 2025, created a unified internal data environment that structures, organizes and enriches the content ecosystem on which naoo’s AI capabilities rely. While GAIA provides the underlying data fabric, ModelKnife now supplies the automated machinery through which naoo develops, trains and deploys its AI models. Together, GAIA and ModelKnife form a coherent, modern architecture that supports the next generation of AI-powered features across the naoo platform.

ModelKnife will be publicly accessible at www.modelknife.com, with a waitlist opening today. This planned open release positions naoo among the few companies that share core AI infrastructure with the broader ecosystem—reinforcing its long-term technical direction and its attractiveness to leading engineering talent.

The introduction of ModelKnife follows the recent expansion of naoo’s AI development hub, reinforced by the onboarding of four senior engineers with long-standing experience at IBM, bringing the total count of developers to 11. This added expertise is now multiplied by an infrastructure that automates many of the tasks that previously required manual orchestration. Processes such as dataset preparation, model conversion, embedding generation, large-scale content structuring and model deployment now operate within a single, consistent workflow. This reduces operational friction and enables product improvements to be delivered far more rapidly than before.

Dr. David Liu, Chief Data Scientist and Head of AI, added: “ModelKnife is the result of an extensive automation effort across our AI stack. It allows our teams to operate with greater speed and consistency, and it strengthens the foundation on which we will build future technologies. Together with GAIA and the expansion of our AI development hub, ModelKnife marks another important step in our long-term technology strategy. Making it open source reflects our commitment to modern engineering principles and shared innovation.”

Kevin Dragon, CFO of naoo AG, added:

“ModelKnife is the kind of infrastructure every CFO hopes for: it enhances our ability to grow the top line while maintaining tight control over incremental costs. Already today, its level of automation replaces work that would otherwise require an additional four to five machine learning specialists, allowing us to scale our AI capabilities without expanding our cost base at the same pace.”

About naoo

naoo is building the future of creator-driven social media, powered by artificial intelligence and a scalable platform designed for meaningful engagement. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media, local advertising and loyalty ecosystem that connects people based on their interests and preferences. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, enabling users to benefit directly from their engagement. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. With Kingfluencers joining the group — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combined platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling. Now, naoo is moving towards an integrated ecosystem that includes proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 41 people and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Investors and Media:

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

E-mail: Karl.Fleetwood@naoo.com