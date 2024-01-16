EQS-News: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.4 GW in the fiscal year 2023

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.4 GW in the fiscal year 2023



16.01.2024

Hamburg, 16. January 2024. The Nordex Group increased its order intake for 2023 by 16 percent to a total of 7.4 gigawatts (GW) with 1,270 wind turbines (previous year: 6.3 GW with 1,235 wind turbines).

Order intake in the 4th Quarter of 2023

The fourth quarter accounted for 420 wind turbines (Q4 2022: 386) with a total output of 2.5 GW (Q4 2022: 1.9 GW). This is an increase of almost 30 percent. The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was EUR 0.84 million/MW (Q4/2022: EUR 0.89 million/MW).

Orders in the final quarter of 2023 (in MW) were distributed as follows: 92 percent, and therefore the largest share, was attributable to Europe and 8 percent to the "Rest of the world" region. The largest individual markets of the twelve countries were Germany, Sweden and Spain.

Order intake for the full year 2023

Overall, the Nordex Group received orders from 23 countries in 2023 with an ASP of EUR 0.84 million/MW (2022: EUR 0.84 million/MW). With 19 countries, Europe accounted for 86 percent of total order intake. The largest individual European markets were Germany, Turkey, Spain and Sweden. The Latin America region, including Brazil and Chile, accounted for 8 percent of the order volume. The North America region accounted for 4 percent of orders with Canada and the "Rest of the world" region accounted for 2 percent with South Africa.

"As expected, we booked high amount of orders near the end of the year. I am very pleased that, with almost 2.5 GW in the fourth quarter, we were able to achieve another increase compared to the already good third quarter. Our product portfolio is proving to be competitive with stable prices. The large number of small projects with a high rated output - particularly in Germany - has made itself clearly felt," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



