|
16.01.2024 07:30:05
EQS-News: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.4 GW in the fiscal year 2023
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 16. January 2024. The Nordex Group increased its order intake for 2023 by 16 percent to a total of 7.4 gigawatts (GW) with 1,270 wind turbines (previous year: 6.3 GW with 1,235 wind turbines).
Order intake in the 4th Quarter of 2023
Orders in the final quarter of 2023 (in MW) were distributed as follows: 92 percent, and therefore the largest share, was attributable to Europe and 8 percent to the "Rest of the world" region. The largest individual markets of the twelve countries were Germany, Sweden and Spain.
Order intake for the full year 2023
"As expected, we booked high amount of orders near the end of the year. I am very pleased that, with almost 2.5 GW in the fourth quarter, we were able to achieve another increase compared to the already good third quarter. Our product portfolio is proving to be competitive with stable prices. The large number of small projects with a high rated output - particularly in Germany - has made itself clearly felt," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The Nordex Group- a profile
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
16.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1815311
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1815311 16.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.01.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Börse Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX sackt am Mittwochnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|XETRA-Handel So entwickelt sich der TecDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt am Mittwochmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|16.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|9,18
|-6,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.