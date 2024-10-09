|
09.10.2024 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group order intake grows to 5.1 GW in the first nine months of 2024
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Key Highlights:
Hamburg, 09 October 2024. In the first nine months of 2024 the Nordex Group secured 5,083 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding Service business), growing by 4 percent compared to the previous year’s figure (9M/2023: 4,892 MW). Of this amount 1,726 MW were recorded in the third quarter of 2024 alone (Q3/2023: 2,251 MW). The average sales price in Euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) continued to remain at a stable level of EUR 0.90 million/MW in the first nine months (9M/2023 EUR 0.85 million/MW). In the third quarter of 2024 the ASP increased to EUR 0.92 million/MW compared to EUR 0.79 million/MW in the same quarter of the previous year.
Between January and September 2024, customers ordered a total of 905 wind turbines for projects in 23 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Canada as well as the Baltic States including Lithuania and Latvia.
"Our sales team continued to make progress with sequential order intake growth in the third quarter. Key contributors to this growth were again the German market along with the Baltic states in Europe and the Canadian market in the Americas. We expect to accelerate this momentum going into the final quarter of 2024”, says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The Nordex Group - a profile
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Nordex SE
09.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2004557
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2004557 09.10.2024 CET/CEST
