EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 66 MW from the UK

Nordex Group receives order for 66 MW from the UK



02.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 2 October 2024. End of September, the Nordex Group received an order for 66 MW in Scotland. The Nordex Group will supply twelve N149/5.X turbines for the construction of a new onshore wind farm for Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm that has been directly investing in clean energy assets in the UK since 2010 and currently owns and operates almost 2GW of subsidy-free clean energy assets across Europe. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines over 30 years.

Douglas West Extension is being built about 40 kilometres southeast of Glasgow in a rural region in South Lanarkshire. The site is characterized by excellent continuous wind conditions, which enable a very high degree of utilization of the turbines. Douglas West Extension is part of a larger wind farm cluster with several existing and approved wind farms in the vicinity.

From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres, thus complying with the required total construction height of 200 metres for each unit.

Jason Welch, Managing Director UK & Ireland of the Nordex Group: “We are honoured to be delivering highly efficient turbines to our valued customer, Capital Dynamics, for their Douglas West Extension project. This will be another great onshore wind project within the UK that will help to cut energy bills and increase the country’s energy independence and security.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

