02.10.2024 07:30:05

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 66 MW from the UK

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives order for 66 MW from the UK

02.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 2 October 2024. End of September, the Nordex Group received an order for 66 MW in Scotland. The Nordex Group will supply twelve N149/5.X turbines for the construction of a new onshore wind farm for Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm that has been directly investing in clean energy assets in the UK since 2010 and currently owns and operates almost 2GW of subsidy-free clean energy assets across Europe. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines over 30 years.  

Douglas West Extension is being built about 40 kilometres southeast of Glasgow in a rural region in South Lanarkshire. The site is characterized by excellent continuous wind conditions, which enable a very high degree of utilization of the turbines. Douglas West Extension is part of a larger wind farm cluster with several existing and approved wind farms in the vicinity.

From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres, thus complying with the required total construction height of 200 metres for each unit.

Jason Welch, Managing Director UK & Ireland of the Nordex Group: “We are honoured to be delivering highly efficient turbines to our valued customer, Capital Dynamics, for their Douglas West Extension project. This will be another great onshore wind project within the UK that will help to cut energy bills and increase the country’s energy independence and security.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 


02.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1999685

 
End of News EQS News Service

1999685  02.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999685&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen

09.09.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.24 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.07.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.07.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.07.24 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 12,97 -4,00% Nordex AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Naher Osten belastet: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Börse in Honkong schließt deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch schwächer. In Deutschland verläuft der Handel mit schwachen Tendenzen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten