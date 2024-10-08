Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 07:30:04

EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders totalling 500 MW from Canada

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group receives orders totalling 500 MW from Canada

08.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 8 October 2024. End of September, the Nordex Group received orders from Canada totalling 74 N163 turbines with 500 MW capacity. The orders also include a Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines between 15 and 30 years.

Between 2025 and 2026, the Nordex Group will supply the machines as cold climate variants. To ensure high availability of the turbines on site during the demanding winter months, the turbines will also be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades.

The customers’ names and the names of the wind farms are undisclosed.

Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer at the Nordex Group: "The projects are greatly important for our plans and activities in Canada. We are also supplying these turbines with both our proven Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades and as cold climate versions. Both are decisive options for the additional yield of the turbines in cold seasons, which we have been using in Northern Europe for many years. Canadian customers are now also benefiting from this wealth of experience alongside our proven technology." 

To date, the Nordex Group has sold almost 1.2 GW of turbines to various customers throughout the country.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


08.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2002691

 
End of News EQS News Service

2002691  08.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2002691&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

