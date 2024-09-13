EQS-News: Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting



13.09.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS



Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main – 13 September 2024 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “the Group”) successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which was virtually broadcast via livestream, for its duly registered shareholders or their proxies on the company’s website.

Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, and by Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. All resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by the shareholders.



