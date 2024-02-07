|
07.02.2024 12:53:48
EQS-News: OHB DC to build new UHF control station for satellite communications for the German armed forces
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Contract
OHB Digital Connect GmbH, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has been commissioned by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) in Koblenz to regenerate the UHF DAMA control station in Kastellaun. The abbreviation UHF stands for "Ultra High Frequency" and refers to electromagnetic waves in the frequency band from around 300 megahertz to 3 gigahertz. DAMA stands for "Demand Assigned Multiple Access". This is a technology for temporarily allocating communication channels to different users according to demand. The Kastellaun UHF control station is part of SATCOMBw, the German Bundeswehr's satellite-based communications system and a central resource for UHF troop communications.
As part of the contract awarded to OHB, the existing control station will be replaced by a new one that will be significantly more powerful. "Following the realisation of the UHF control station in Gerolstein, we are delighted that we now have the opportunity to contribute our expertise once again to the construction in Kastellaun," says Wilfried Wetjen, head of the Communications Systems department at OHB DC. The UHF DAMA control station ensures the availability of communication via secure, satellite-based radio systems. This contract comprises the turnkey installation of the ground station for satellite communications and the connection of the control station to the networks of the Bundeswehr.
UHF DAMA control station in Gerolstein. © OHB
Contact:
Media representatives:
Sabine von der Recke
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +49 421 2020 9823
Email: sabine.recke@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
07.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1832577
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1832577 07.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OHB SEmehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.24
|EQS-News: OHB DC to build new UHF control station for satellite communications for the German armed forces (EQS Group)
|
07.02.24
|EQS-News: OHB DC baut neue UHF-Kontrollstation für die Satellitenkommunikation der Bundeswehr (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB unterschreibt Vertrag über Studie zum Aufbau von Aufklärungsfähigkeiten auf europäischer Ebene (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB signs contract for study to develop reconnaissance capabilities at European level (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB SE: Capital increase of EUR 77 million successfully completed (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB SE: Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 77 Mio. erfolgreich abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2024 (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-News: OHB SE: Capital Market Day 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu OHB SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OHB SE
|43,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.