|
18.01.2024 18:30:09
EQS-News: OHB SE: Capital increase of EUR 77 million successfully completed
|
EQS-News: OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
OHB SE: Capital increase of EUR 77 million successfully completed
A total of 1,746,809 new shares were issued as part of the capital increase for gross proceeds of around EUR 77 million. The company's share capital therefore amounts to EUR 19,214,905.00, divided into 19,214,905 no-par value ordinary bearer shares with a calculated share in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. The new shares were admitted to trading today.
Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB: "With the capital increase now completed, we have taken a further step towards our goal of becoming the leading provider of space solutions in Europe. We are looking forward to the new prospects and opportunities that we will be utilizing together with KKR."
OHB, which will continue to be permanently controlled by the Fuchs family and operate as an independent family-owned company, will use the additional capital in the three segments SPACE SYSTEMS, AEROSPACE and DIGITAL to meet the growing demand for privately financed, cost-efficient and flexible space solutions.
KKR is also investing a total of EUR 30 million via convertible bonds in the further development of Rocket Factory Augsburg AG in order to advance the development of the RFA ONE microlauncher through to its successful first flight.
Contact:
Media representatives:
Sabine von der Recke
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +49 421 2020 9823
Email: sabine.recke@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de
18.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|info@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1812121
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1812121 18.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OHB SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OHB SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OHB SE
|42,50
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.