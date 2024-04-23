EQS-News: OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2023

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

OHB SE: Consolidated financial statements 2023 Total revenues reach EUR 1,183 million

Dividend recommendation amounts to EUR 0.60

Voluntary public takeover offer progressing according to plan

In fiscal year 2023, the OHB Group (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) generated total revenues of EUR 1,182.8 (previous year: EUR 1,001.3 million), while sales changed to EUR 1,047.8 million (previous year: EUR 944.5 million). The operating result (EBITDA) increased from EUR 99.3 million in the previous year to EUR 162.1 million. The operating EBITDA margin thus rose to 13.7 % in the reporting period, compared to 9.9 % in the previous year. EBIT improved to EUR 125.0 million, compared to EUR 63.2 million in the previous year. The corresponding EBIT margin increased accordingly from 6.3 % in the same period of the previous year to 10.6 %. In the past fiscal year, various effects (delayed order intake, inflation-related cost increases, transaction costs and other non-recurring effects), which had a negative impact on profitability, were more than offset by the fair-value remeasurement of equity interests and financial assets.



As in the previous year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for fiscal year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting.



The voluntary public takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. is progressing according to plan. At present, approvals for foreign direct investments in 3 out of 10 countries are still pending.



In the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, OHB successfully asserted itself in the market in the past fiscal year by joining the core team of the bidding consortium for the future European telecommunications constellation IRIS2 and being commissioned to lead a consortium for the development of an early warning and tracking system for ballistic missiles. In other European countries, Group companies took advantage of further growth opportunities in their areas of expertise and national markets. The AEROSPACE segment will benefit from the results of the ESA Space Summit held in November 2023, at which decisions were taken to secure the autonomy and independence of European access to space. These include measures in the Ariane program and the opening of the institutional market for commercial launchers. In the DIGITAL segment, further orders were generated, particularly in the application area of Earth observation. In addition, the increased use of synergy effects between the segment's Group companies continued in the past fiscal year.



The Group's firm order backlog remains at a good level and stood at EUR 1,749 million, (previous year: EUR 1,875 million) as of the balance sheet date. The majority of the order backlog is represented by the SPACE SYSTEMS segment with a value of EUR 1,455 million, the order backlog in the AEROSPACE segment amounts to EUR 158 million and the DIGITAL reporting segment has an order backlog amounting to EUR 135 million. These values guarantee good planning security for the future.



The Management Board expects consolidated total revenues to increase to between EUR 1,300 and 1,400 million in 2024. Adjusted for special effects in both cases, the EBITDA margin and the EBIT margin should reach > 8.5 % and > 6.0 %, respectively.



OHB SE's complete 2023 consolidated financial statements will be presented in detail at today's hybrid annual press conference in Bremen and the subsequent virtual analyst conference.



Key performance indicators at a glance in EUR 000 2020 2021 2022 2023 +/- 2022/2023 Revenues 880,319 905,001 944,520 1,047,796 +11 % Total revenues 901,431 916,547 1,001,276 1,182,845 +18 % EBITDA 77,024 83,618 99,282 162,119 +63 % EBIT 41,634 47,021 63,196 125,022 +98 % EBT 29,817 41,594 49,979 104,144 +108 % Consolidated net profit 19,737 27,749 32,226 85,881 +166 % Share of OHB SE shareholders in net profit for the period 20,869 27,498 32,242 71,287 +121 % Earnings per share*)

in EUR 1.20 1.58 1.97 4.11 +109 % Dividend per share**)

in EUR 0.43 0.48 0.60 0.60 0 % Cash and cash equivalents 91,968 96,618 106,110 141,126 +33 %

*) from continuing operations attributable to the owners of the parent company

**) 2023: Subject to approval by the shareholders



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

