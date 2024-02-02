|
02.02.2024 07:30:05
EQS-News: Peak Mining: Operations Update
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
All monthly and annual figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
In 2023, Peak Mining made significant progress with Northern Data Group’s investment strategy. Construction is well underway for its next-generation 30MW mining facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota, as well as construction of the first 100MW phase of its 300MW site in Corpus Christi, Texas, both projects are due to go live in early 2024. Furthermore, orders have been placed for new hardware in preparation for the upcoming halving. When fully deployed and replaced, the hardware efficiency of Peak Mining’s mining fleet is projected to be around 21 W/TH.
“November and December’s results mark the end of a pivotal year for Peak Mining and Northern Data Group. We focused on preparing for our growth plans through securing the latest hardware, the purchase of our new large-scale location, and the upgrade of an existing location to the newest infrastructure. This will set us up to achieve our 9EH goal in the coming months. We have also seen a significant uptick in Bitcoin price recently, which continues to drive global hash rate, doubling from around 250 EH/s to 500 EH/s in the past 12 months, showcasing the continued interest and investments in this market.”
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Peak Mining, a Northern Data Group company, is powering the future of the Bitcoin network. We deliver industry-leading operating and energy efficiency in Bitcoin mining through the latest hardware alongside innovative technology and infrastructure. With our mining heritage dating back to 2013, we’ve been innovating for over a decade and have been at the forefront of the industry ever since. Our high-quality infrastructure is purpose-built to power the mining network, and we’re driven to continuously find new efficiencies which drive value for our investors. We’re delivering long-term value in more responsible ways.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
|
