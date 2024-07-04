EQS-News: PNE AG has been successful in onshore wind energy tenders for 91.5 MW

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 13:11:40

04.07.2024 / 13:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

  • Four new projects approved
  • Successful tender results of the PNE Group already add up to 117.9 MW this year

 Cuxhaven, 4 July – In May, the PNE Group has once again scored successes in the tender round for onshore wind turbines of the Federal Network Agency. All four wind farms submitted were awarded the contract. The wind energy projects "Lütau”, "Wulfsdorf", "Willerstedt" and "Kuhstedt III" have passed the current tender round.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the wind farms "Lütau" with 5 wind turbines and a total output of 28.5 megawatts (MW) and "Wulfsdorf" with 7 wind turbines and 43 MW will be constructed. In Thuringia, PNE Group will build the "Willerstedt" wind farm with 2 wind turbines and a total output of 9 MW, and in "Kuhstedt" in Lower Saxony, the existing wind farm will be expanded by 2 wind turbines with 5.5 MW each. Together, the wind farms will have an output of 91.5 MW. All four wind farms are scheduled to go under construction or into operation over the course of the next year.

Together with the February tender, seven PNE Group wind farms with a total capacity of 117.9 MW were awarded this year.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

