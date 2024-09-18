EQS-News: PNE AG successful with 24 MW in onshore wind energy tenders

+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
18.09.2024 09:57:45

18.09.2024

PNE AG successful with 24 MW in onshore wind energy tenders

PNE AG successful with 24 MW in onshore wind energy tenders

  • Two new projects approved
  • Successful tender results of the PNE Group already total 141.9 MW this year

Cuxhaven, 18 September 2024 – The PNE Group was again very successful in the tender round for onshore wind farms organised by the Federal Network Agency in August. Both wind farms submitted were awarded the contract. The wind energy projects ‘Gnutz-Ost’ and ‘Helenenberg’ have passed the current tender.

The ‘Gnutz-Ost’ wind farm with 3 wind turbines and a total output of 18 megawatts (MW) is being built in Schleswig-Holstein. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the PNE Group will construct the ‘Helenenberg’ wind farm with 1 wind turbine and an output of 6 MW. The wind farms have a total capacity of 24 MW. Both wind farms are scheduled to go into construction or operation in the course of next year.

Together with the February and May tenders, nine wind farms of the PNE Group with a total capacity of 141.9 MW have been awarded contracts this year.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

Nachrichten