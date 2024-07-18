EQS-News: PNE Group put two further wind farms in operation in the second quarter of 2024 and expands own generation portfolio

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group put two further wind farms in operation in the second quarter of 2024 and expands own generation portfolio



PNE Group put two further wind farms in operation in the second quarter of 2024 and expands own generation portfolio A further seven wind power turbines with a nominal capacity of 42.6 MW connected to the grid

PNE Group expands its own operations portfolio to around 412 MW Cuxhaven, 18 July 2024 – With the commissioning of two wind farms in Hesse, the PNE Group is further expanding its own operations portfolio in line with its strategy. The Schenklengsfeld wind farm is located on the territory of the Hessian municipality of Schenklengsfeld; the Heidmoor wind farm is located on the territory of the Schleswig-Holstein municipalities of Heidmoor and Nützen. With the inclusion of the two wind farms in the PNE Group's own operations portfolio, the total rated output of the turbines increases to 412.1 MW.



At the PNE AG Schenklengsfeld wind farm, three Siemens SG155 wind turbines feed green electricity into the grid with a nominal output of 6.6 MW. Two of the plants were already in operation in January 2024. At the Heidmoor wind farm, WKN GmbH, a subsidiary of PNE AG, has commissioned three Vestas V162 turbines and three Vestas V150 turbines. The plants each have a rated output of 6 MW. This means that the Heidmoor wind farm has a total nominal output of 36 MW.



With a total nominal output of 55.8 MW, the wind farms Schenklengsfeld and Heidmoor achieve an annual electricity production sufficient to cover the electricity requirements of 31,300 three-person households.



"The commissioning of the Schenklengsfeld and Heidmoor wind farms are further important milestones on the way to our strategic goal of having wind farms and photovoltaic plants with an output of 1,500 MW/MWp in operation or under construction by 2027," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.



A further nine wind farms with an output of 226 MW are currently under construction. Together with the group's operating wind farms, a total of around 638 MW are in operation or under construction. The PNE Group is thus further expanding its market position as an independent power producer (IPP).

