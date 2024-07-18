|
18.07.2024 12:37:40
EQS-News: PNE Group put two further wind farms in operation in the second quarter of 2024 and expands own generation portfolio
|
EQS-News: PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE Group put two further wind farms in operation in the second quarter of 2024 and expands own generation portfolio
At the PNE AG Schenklengsfeld wind farm, three Siemens SG155 wind turbines feed green electricity into the grid with a nominal output of 6.6 MW. Two of the plants were already in operation in January 2024. At the Heidmoor wind farm, WKN GmbH, a subsidiary of PNE AG, has commissioned three Vestas V162 turbines and three Vestas V150 turbines. The plants each have a rated output of 6 MW. This means that the Heidmoor wind farm has a total nominal output of 36 MW.
With a total nominal output of 55.8 MW, the wind farms Schenklengsfeld and Heidmoor achieve an annual electricity production sufficient to cover the electricity requirements of 31,300 three-person households.
"The commissioning of the Schenklengsfeld and Heidmoor wind farms are further important milestones on the way to our strategic goal of having wind farms and photovoltaic plants with an output of 1,500 MW/MWp in operation or under construction by 2027," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.
A further nine wind farms with an output of 226 MW are currently under construction. Together with the group's operating wind farms, a total of around 638 MW are in operation or under construction. The PNE Group is thus further expanding its market position as an independent power producer (IPP).
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
Contact:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
18.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1949303
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1949303 18.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX schwächelt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|EQS-News: Changes to the Supervisory Board and Management Board of PNE Group (EQS Group)
|
18.07.24
|EQS-News: Änderungen in Aufsichtsrat und Vorstand der PNE Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
18.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Changes in supervisory board and management board (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PNE AG
|13,62
|1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.