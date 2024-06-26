EQS-News: PSI Streamlines the Group Structure

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Merger

PSI Streamlines the Group Structure



26.06.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PSI Streamlines the Group Structure

Merger of the German subsidiaries into PSI Software SE



Berlin, June 26, 2024 - PSI Group is streamlining its organizational structure by merging its German subsidiaries into the Group's parent company, PSI Software SE. The structural simplification facilitates the PSI-wide harmonization and streamlining of business processes, unlocks synergy potential and improves the overall scalability of the business.



With this important step, PSI is creating the organizational preconditions for the Group's positioning as a modern, integrated software company. At the same time, this streamlining supports the focus on profitable growth and strengthens the Group-wide PSI identity. Through this merger in Germany and its strong regional hubs at international locations, PSI is ideally positioned to continue its international growth on specific target markets.



For PSI customers, the relationship with the business units of PSI Software SE will not be affected by this step. They will benefit from an even stronger financial basis and an increased pool of integrated expert ressources.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de

26.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

