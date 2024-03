EQS-News: PSI with Significant Growth in Financial Year 2023 and Stabilization of the Result in the Final Quarter

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

PSI with Significant Growth in Financial Year 2023 and Stabilization of the Result in the Final Quarter



21.03.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST

Publication of the audited annual financial statements postponed to the end of May 2024 at the latest



Berlin, March 21, 2024 - According to preliminary figures, the PSI Group has grown significantly in the financial year 2023. New orders increased by 17.2% to 296 million euros. Group sales grew by 8.9% to 269.9 million euros due to a strong 4th quarter. The operating result, which was burdened by one-off effects, stabilized within the planned corridor at 5.6 million euros.



“After the negative effects in the Electrical Grids business in 2022 and 2023, we stabilized the situation in the second half of 2023. At the same time, PSI's growth momentum is intact and the entire team is working hard to gear the company towards profitable growth,” says Robert Klaffus, CEO of PSI Software SE.



The PSI Group has been affected by the consequences of a cyberattack since February 15 and continues to work on the gradual restart of the IT systems and operations. PSI will not publish the complete and audited annual financial statements as planned on March 28, 2024, but probably by the end of May 2024 at the latest.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,200 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store. www.psi.de



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

Email: KPierschke@psi.de

