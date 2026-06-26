EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation (news with additional features)



26.06.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Schweizer Electronic and Ascent Circuits Plan Strategic Indo-German PCB Cooperation

Schramberg / India, June 26, 2026 – Schweizer Electronic AG and ILJIN Electronics (India) Pvt. Limited, part of the Amber Group, intend to enter into a strategic cooperation in the field of printed circuit boards. ILJIN Electronics operates its bare PCB business through its subsidiaries with the cooperation specifically focussed on Ascent Circuits.



The planned cooperation will combine Schweizer’s long-standing experience in automotive and industrial PCB applications with Ascent Circuits’ manufacturing footprint and expansion plans in India. It will create additional value for customers in European and US region by strengthening supply-chain resilience, broadening sourcing options and preparing a structured path toward future technology capabilities.



In the first phase, the partners will focus on selected standard automotive and industrial PCB applications based on existing manufacturing capabilities. In parallel, the cooperation will prepare a step-by-step roadmap toward more complex multilayer and HDI applications as future Indian capacities become available.



A key element of the cooperation will be the alignment of customer requirements, technical capabilities, capacity needs and commercial competitiveness. High quality, qualification and process standards will also play an important role in order to meet the expectations of demanding automotive and industrial customers.



The partners also intend to evaluate selected future growth areas in other industries where the cooperation can create long-term customer value.



The cooperation reflects the increasing importance of diversified, reliable and geopolitically resilient supply chains in the global electronics industry. For customers, it will offer additional options in a changing market environment. For both companies, it represents an opportunity to combine complementary strengths and build a scalable platform for future growth.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and its close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation & Defence, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

About ILJIN Electronics

ILJIN Electronics is an Amber Group company and a specialist in high-precision electronics manufacturing services. The company provides end-to-end solutions across PCB manufacturing, PCB assembly, box build, power electronics and industrial automation. ILJIN serves customers in sectors including smart electronics, automotive, consumer durables, telecom, healthcare, industrial, renewable energy, aerospace and defence, combining manufacturing expertise with advanced engineering and scalable production capabilities.



For further information please contact:

Anthea Luppold

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-321

E-mail: anthea.luppold@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr