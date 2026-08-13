Schweizer Electronic Aktie
WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236
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13.08.2026 09:05:04
EQS-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG decides to move from the regulated market to the Scale segment
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Other
Schweizer Electronic AG decides to move from the regulated market to the Scale segment
Schramberg, 13 August 2026 – The Executive Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has today resolved to prepare for the transfer of the company’s share listing from the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange to the Scale segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and to submit the necessary applications to this end. Scale is a segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional and comprehensive transparency requirements. Once the change of segment has been completed, the shares of Schweizer Electronic AG will continue to be tradable via Xetra and other Open Market platforms.
The Executive Board intends to apply to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange to have the company’s shares delisted from trading on the regulated market and, in parallel, to arrange for the shares to be included in the Scale segment, subject to the fulfilment of all relevant requirements.
By switching segments, the company aims to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with listing on the regulated market, including the associated costs, whilst maintaining its capital market presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:Elisabeth Trik
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7422 512 302
Fax: +49 7422 512 397
ir@schweizer.ag
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consulting expertise in the printed circuit board industry. Thanks to its cutting-edge production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers customised printed circuit board and embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in the most demanding applications, such as in the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors, and are characterised by their exceptional quality and their energy-efficient and environmentally friendly properties.
The company, founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, is listed on the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges (ticker symbol ‘SCE’, ‘ISIN DE 000515623’).
For further information, please contact:
13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|EQS News ID:
|2381796
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2381796 13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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