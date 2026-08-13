EQS-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG decides to move from the regulated market to the Scale segment

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Other

Schweizer Electronic AG decides to move from the regulated market to the Scale segment



13-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schweizer Electronic AG decides to move from the regulated market to the Scale segment Schramberg, 13 August 2026 – The Executive Board of Schweizer Electronic AG has today resolved to prepare for the transfer of the company’s share listing from the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange to the Scale segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and to submit the necessary applications to this end. Scale is a segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional and comprehensive transparency requirements. Once the change of segment has been completed, the shares of Schweizer Electronic AG will continue to be tradable via Xetra and other Open Market platforms. The Executive Board intends to apply to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange to have the company’s shares delisted from trading on the regulated market and, in parallel, to arrange for the shares to be included in the Scale segment, subject to the fulfilment of all relevant requirements. By switching segments, the company aims to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with listing on the regulated market, including the associated costs, whilst maintaining its capital market presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact: Elisabeth Trik

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7422 512 302

Fax: +49 7422 512 397

ir@schweizer.ag Elisabeth TrikInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 7422 512 302Fax: +49 7422 512 397ir@schweizer.ag



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



About SCHWEIZER Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consulting expertise in the printed circuit board industry. Thanks to its cutting-edge production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers customised printed circuit board and embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in the most demanding applications, such as in the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors, and are characterised by their exceptional quality and their energy-efficient and environmentally friendly properties. The company, founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, is listed on the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges (ticker symbol ‘SCE’, ‘ISIN DE 000515623’). For further information, please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Investor Relations

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg / Germany

Telephone: +49 7422 512 – 302

Email: ir@schweizer.ag

Visit us at www.schweizer.ag 13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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