EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG reports outstanding fourth quarter and concludes financial year 2023 again with record sales

secunet Security Networks AG reports outstanding fourth quarter and concludes financial year 2023 again with record sales

secunet Security Networks AG reports outstanding fourth quarter and concludes financial year 2023 again with record sales

[Essen / Germany, 25 January 2024] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company, continued its growth trajectory in the past 2023 financial year. According to preliminary calculations, secunet Group recorded revenue of around 393 million euros, representing a considerable 13% increase compared to the previous year (347.2 million euros). The company thus exceeded the previously communicated revenue forecast (around 375 million euros) and achieved an increase in sales for the tenth consecutive year. Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around 43 million euros (previous year: 47.0 million euros), in line with the forecast of around 42 million euros.

The past fourth quarter, traditionally considered the strongest in the annual cycle, once again proved crucial for the results and simultaneously marked the most successful quarter in the company's history. In the period from October to December 2023, secunet Group generated revenue of around 154 million euros, representing a 15% increase compared to the previous year’s quarter (134.2 million euros). EBIT amounted to around 33 million euros – a significant increase of 42% compared to the previous year’s quarter (23.1 million euros).

"In the face of difficult economic conditions characterized by geopolitical crises and budget cuts, the 2023 financial year was further evidence of our strength and the commitment of our team," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "We have not only achieved a new record revenue but also look back on the most successful quarter in the history of our company. Additionally, we made substantial investments to strengthen our growth prospects. This includes, in particular, the establishment of a cloud ecosystem developed specifically for ministries, authorities and security organizations. This system will cover all security levels, up to the high classification level SECRET, and will significantly contribute to our ongoing success."

secunet Security Networks AG will publish the final and audited results for the 2023 financial year, along with the forecast for the 2024 financial year, in its Annual Report on 22 March 2024.
 

Contact

Philipp Gröber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 5454 3937
E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstrasse 58
45138 Essen, Germany
http://www.secunet.com

ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN (German security identification number): 727650
Listed: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market trading in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart
 

secunet – protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the Company’s combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security – such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 1000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet’s customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved revenues of around 347 million euros in 2022.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

 

