EQS-News: Shelly Group Accelerates Expansion into the Professional Building and Energy Management Market

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Shelly Group Accelerates Expansion into the Professional Building and Energy Management Market



11.09.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group Accelerates Expansion into the Professional Building and Energy Management Market



Presentation of the world’s first smart miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) in a compact 1M form factor at IFA 2025

Introduction of a broad professional smart circuit breaker portfolio (2M – 5M form factors, 1- to 4-pole, 10A - 63A) with integrated Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity for maximum flexibility

Expansion of the addressable market for professional applications in commercial and industrial environments

Global market volume reaching USD 5.8 billion by 2033 – CAGR of around 10.5%

Market launch scheduled for early 2026, following completion of ongoing certification processes



Sofia / Munich, 11 September 2025 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is expanding its Pro product portfolio and showcased its new “Smart Miniature Circuit Breaker” (MCB) product line at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin. With this innovation, Shelly Group is accelerating its entry into the professional building and energy management market while reinforcing its position as a technology leader.

With the introduction of Smart Miniature Circuit Breakers, Shelly Group is making a significant leap into the professional building and energy management market by combining maximum electrical safety with advanced smart control. The real-time monitoring capabilities allow early detection of anomalies in energy consumption – such as unusual usage patterns, overconsumption, or malfunctions in connected appliances – enhancing overall building safety. In critical events like fire or flooding, the system enables remote power disconnection per branch, minimizing risk and damage. Shelly Smart MCBs offer a highly efficient, space-saving and cost-effective solution that elevate both safety and energy intelligence in modern buildings.

The new Shelly Smart Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) are the world’s first smart MCBs in a compact 1M form factor. They are available with B- and C-trip characteristics, 1P+N poles, and rated currents of 6A, 10A, 13A, 16A, 20A, and 25A. For communication, two modern options are available: Z-Wave LR and Bluetooth combined with Zigbee. These devices offer a high level of safety alongside broad connectivity, unlocking a wide range of applications in professional electrical installations and building automation.

In addition to the newly introduced MCBs, Shelly is further expanding its portfolio with a comprehensive line of professional smart circuit breakers.

With the launch of the new Shelly Pro Smart Circuit Breaker product line, the company introduces models ranging from 1- to 4-pole devices supporting currents of 10A, 16A, 25A, 32A, 40A, and 63A. The devices are available in compact DIN-rail form factors (2M for 1-pole, 3M for 2-pole, 4M for 3-pole, and 5M for 4-pole versions) and are designed for standard residential and industrial applications at 230 V AC (1- and 2-pole) and 400 V AC (3- and 4-pole). All breakers feature integrated Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring maximum flexibility, seamless integration, and reliable performance across a wide variety of use cases.

According to market research firm Market Research Intellect, the global smart circuit breaker market is estimated at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% to exceed USD 5.8 billion by 2033. Key drivers of this growth include rising demand for energy efficiency and safety, the increasing integration of smart grids and renewable energy, as well as the broader adoption of smart homes, intelligent buildings, and industrial solutions. Additional factors include technological advancements in the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and cloud integration, along with stricter regulatory requirements for energy savings and electrical safety.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group: “With the introduction of our Smart Miniature Circuit Breakers, Shelly Group is taking a major step in opening up the professional building and energy management market. We are combining maximum safety with smart control to create significant added value for our customers. At the same time, we are underlining our position as a technology leader while substantially expanding our addressable market.”

The development of Shelly Smart Miniature Circuit Breakers has been completed. Certification by DEKRA will begin at the end of September and is expected to take approximately two months, followed by certification from VDE. Mass production is scheduled to begin immediately after certification is completed. Market launch is planned for early 2026.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de