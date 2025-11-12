Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
12.11.2025 17:30:03
EQS-News: Shelly Group: Significant increase in revenue and profitability in 9M 2025 – New product lines to provide additional growth momentum for 2026
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Shelly Group: Significant increase in revenue and profitability in 9M 2025 – New product lines to provide additional growth momentum for 2026
Note: The comparisons of equity ratio and cash and cash equivalents refer to the reporting dates 30 September 2025 and 31 December 2024. The figures for the nine-month period 2025 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
In 9M 2025, Shelly Group increased group revenue by 33.8% to EUR 86.9 million (BGN 170.0 million), once again exceeding expectations with a business performance well above the market average (around 10 % to 15 %). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose disproportionately to EUR 21.9 million (BGN 42.8 million), up 44.7% year-on-year. The EBIT margin improved to 25.2% (9M 2024: 23.3%), exceeding the Company’s mid-term planning target. Group net result increased by 34.5% to EUR 18.5 million (BGN 36.2 million).
In Q3 2025, Shelly Group achieved its 31st consecutive quarter of growth, with group revenue rising by 42.1% to EUR 33.0 million (BGN 64.5 million). EBIT more than doubled to EUR 9.7 million (BGN 19.0 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 29.5% (Q3 2024: 18.4%).
With an equity ratio of 82.4% as of 30 September 2025 (31 December 2024: 82.3%), Shelly Group maintains a solid balance sheet, supported by the contribution of the net result to equity.
Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 6.9 million (BGN 13.5 million) in the nine-month period 2025. In addition to the positive net result, significant improvements in working capital management had a positive effect. Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 15.7 million (BGN 30.7 million) as of 30 September 2025, compared to EUR 14.0 million (BGN 27.3 million) at year-end 2024. Shelly Group thus continues to maintain a strong capital and financial structure for further growth. The scaling of production capacities at the Company’s main manufacturing partner, initiated in summer 2025, additionally strengthens its ability to reliably support expected growth operationally.
The Board of Directors confirms its guidance for the 2025 financial year, expecting revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million (BGN 284 million to BGN 303 million) and EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million (BGN 68 million to BGN 78 million). In the previous financial year 2024, revenue amounted to EUR 106.7 million (BGN 208.7 million) and EBIT to EUR 25.7 million (BGN 50.3 million).
Following successful development, several new product lines are in their scheduled ramp-up phase. The new smart lock series will be launched in multiple versions, ranging from premium to cost-efficient models, complementing the existing smart home portfolio. The new Shelly camera products also open up an additional high-growth product category for the Company. Through the cooperation with energy specialist EcoFlow, launched in July 2025, and the introduction of co-branded products, Shelly further strengthens its position in the strategically important Smart Energy segment. In addition, the smart circuit breakers presented at IFA will enter the market in 2026. With its expanded product portfolio, stable demand in core markets, and a growing number of professional users, Shelly Group is well-positioned for further revenue and earnings growth in 2026.
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will present the unaudited consolidated results for the nine-month period 2025 in a webcast on 13 November 2025 at 09:00 CET (10:00 EET). The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
The unaudited nine-month report is available in the Publications / Financial Results section of the Company’s website at corporate.shelly.com.
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
