EQS-News: swissnet Group announces preliminary unaudited FY2024 figures with strong profitable growth in line with previously provided guidance for full year 2024

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

swissnet Group announces preliminary unaudited FY2024 figures with strong profitable growth in line with previously provided guidance for full year 2024



26.05.2025 / 10:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group announces preliminary unaudited FY2024 figures with strong profitable growth in line with previously provided guidance for full year 2024

FY 2024 Group revenue (unaudited) amounted to CHF 13.1 MM, up by 112% compared to CHF 6.2MM in FY 2023, beating previous guidance of CHF 12.9MM, while FY 2024 Group EBITDA rose to CHF 2.5MM, turning positive compared to CHF -0.4MM in FY 2023, in line with previous guidance

Acquired stand-alone financials for swissnet AG pre-merger of FY 2024 revenue of swissnet AG amounted to CHF 7.9MM, up by 36% compared to CHF 5.8MM in FY2023 while EBITDA rose to CHF 1.9MM, up by 24% compared to CHF 1.2MM in FY2023

On a pro-forma basis, FY2024 Group revenue amounted to CHF 21.0MM and EBITDA was CHF 4.4MM

Organic growth on a like-for-like basis for the group amounts to 25% for 2024-2023 for revenues and 438% for EBITDA

Strong balance sheet (unaudited) with CHF 11.0MM equity and CHF 4.4MM cash and positive free cash flow of CHF 2.6MM for 2024

FY 2024 annual report will be filed in June 2025 including the audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition

Berg, Switzerland – 26 May 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions has announced the full year 2024 figures on preliminary numbers. The company’s full year result is reflecting the full operational turnaround achieved in 2023 and is in line with 2024 guided financials. The full year 2024 financials do not include the newly acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.

swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. For the full year of 2024, swissnet Group posted revenues of CHF 13.1MM vs. CHF 6.2MM in 2023, beating previous guidance of CHF 12.9MM. Around 77% of the revenue in 2024 is recurring. Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 2.5MM vs. previous FY 2023 of CHF -0.4MM, confirming the profitable run-rate previously communicated. The revenue of newly acquired and reversed merged swissnet AG for the year 2024, including swissnet ICT, amounted to CHF 7.9 million, representing an increase of 36% compared to CHF 5.8 million in 2023. EBITDA reached CHF 1.9 million, marking a 24% year-over-year increase from CHF 1.2 million in 2023.

These figures highlight swissnet as a highly accretive acquisition target and on a pro forma basis, full-year 2024 Group revenue amounted to CHF 21.0 million, with EBITDA of CHF 4.4 million and forms the basis for the comparison of the newly formed swissnet Group. Organic growth on a like-for-like basis on the merged entities amounted to 25% on the revenue and 438% on the EBITDA side confirming the previously announced strong organic growth strategy.

As part of the FY 2024 financials swissnet Group released a strong updated balance sheet with CHF 11.0MM equity and confirmed CHF 4.4MM cash. Over the past 6 months, the company has undergone a strategic transformation through the acquisition and reverse merger of swissnet AG and acquisition of Lokalee, rebranding itself to swissnet Group reflecting its broader ICT and AI-driven service capabilities and has established a joint venture swissnet MENA in Dubai.

The Group has also secured several major contracts, including a CHF 1.2 million IoT project with international large tobacco company and a EUR 6.2 million infrastructure modernization deal with a leading European drugstore chain. International expansion accelerated with Lokalee entering the Moroccan market via a partnership with Aleph Hospitality and Swissnet MENA signing its first contracts in the UAE. These milestones are contributing to a strong projected growth for 2025 beyond the proforma 2024 revenues of CHF 21.0 million and EBITDA of CHF 4.4 million.

The audited FY 2024 annual report will be filed in June 2025 including the audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition for full transparency.

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (all unaudited prelimary figures)

SWISSNET AG (unaudited consolidated IFRS):

In TSD. CHF FY 2024 FY 2023 %change Revenue 13,066 6,172 112% thereof: Hardware 6,054 1,638 270% thereof: SaaS 7,012 4,534 55% Gross margin % 66% 80% (17%) Adj. EBITDA * 2,504 (389) n.a. Net Income 1,263 (2,864) n.a. Cash 4,396 755 483% Equity 10,982 7,123 54%

Unaudited proforma Bridge Swissnet Group:

In TSD. CHF Swissnet AG (consolidated IFRS) Pre-merger FY24 Swissnet AG** Pro-forma Swissnet Group FY24*** Revenue 13,066 7,941 21,007 Gross Margin % 66.1% 54.0% 61.6% Adj. EBITDA* 2,504 1,895 4,399 Net Income 1,263 1,287 2,551 Equity 10,982 2,465 13,447

*Adj. EBITDA includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

** Includes Swissnet ICT as part of acquired and merged Swissnet AG and Swissnet ICT

*** Represents the current Swissnet Group consolidated and proforma recent acquisition and merger with Swissnet AG

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.