EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

The Platform Group increases its equity stakes in existing subsidiaries



26.11.2026 / 12:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group increases its equity stakes in existing subsidiaries

Düsseldorf, 26 November 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, is increasing its equity stakes in two existing subsidiaries.

Increasing stakes in existing subsidiaries

TPG has increased its ownership stake in ApoNow GmbH, a leading online platform providing B2B digital solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, to 100%, as agreed. Payment of the purchase price and closing of the transaction were completed in November.

With regard to Jungherz GmbH, which operates, among other businesses, Fahrradzentrum Nagold and the bicycle parts platform fahrrad-teile.shop, the Management Board has resolved to increase TPG’s ownership stake to up to 100%.

Both companies have been part of The Platform Group for several years and contribute to the Group’s revenue and earnings in their respective segments.

About The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,800 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com