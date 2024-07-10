|
10.07.2024 11:00:06
EQS-News: TRATON sells a total of 78,960 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON sells a total of 78,960 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024
Munich, July 10, 2024 – With the market environment continuing to normalize, the TRATON GROUP also recorded slightly declining unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. According to preliminary data, a total of 78,960 vehicles were delivered across all brands in the second quarter of 2024, down 5% on the prior-year quarter. In the first half of the year, unit sales amounted to 160,108 vehicles, also equivalent to a decline of 5%.
TRATON GROUP unit sales:
As in the first quarter of the year, Scania and Volkswagen Truck & Bus recorded year-on-year increases in unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to the strong market environment in South America. Scania also benefitted from its good order book. Additionally, the growing volume of trucks equipped with the efficient Scania Super powertrain had a positive impact on Scania’s unit sales.
The weak market environment in Germany continued to impact unit sales of trucks at MAN Truck & Bus. This was partly offset by an increase in bus and van deliveries.
Due to a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier, Navistar was unable to complete and deliver some of its trucks as planned. This is reflected in the company’s declining unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. This backlog is, however, expected to be cleared in the second half of the year. Unit sales of buses at Navistar were also still down year-on-year in the second quarter, although deliveries of the new school bus model are now ramping up.
The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2024 Half-Year Financial Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on July 26, 2024. It will be available on the Investor Relations webpage.
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
