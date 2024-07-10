10.07.2024 11:00:06

EQS-News: TRATON sells a total of 78,960 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON sells a total of 78,960 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024

10.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON sells a total of 78,960 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024
 

Munich, July 10, 2024 – With the market environment continuing to normalize, the TRATON GROUP also recorded slightly declining unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. According to preliminary data, a total of 78,960 vehicles were delivered across all brands in the second quarter of 2024, down 5% on the prior-year quarter. In the first half of the year, unit sales amounted to 160,108 vehicles, also equivalent to a decline of 5%.
 

TRATON GROUP unit sales:

  Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Delta H1 2024 H1 2023 Delta
TRATON GROUP 78,960 83,527 –5% 160,108 168,114 –5%
  of which all-electric vehicles 290 396 –27% 605 654 –7%
- Scania Vehicles & Services 25,802 23,824 8% 52,298 46,450 13%
    of which all-electric vehicles 62 71 –13% 109 145 –25%
- MAN Truck & Bus 25,322 28,840 –12% 49,352 56,173 –12%
    of which all-electric vehicles 102 247 –59% 237 398 –40%
- Navistar Sales & Services 16,030 23,243 –31% 35,310 45,791 –23%
    of which all-electric vehicles 118 57 107% 174 73 138%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus 11,853 7,933 49% 23,392 20,081 16%
    of which all-electric vehicles 8 21 –62% 85 38 124%

As in the first quarter of the year, Scania and Volkswagen Truck & Bus recorded year-on-year increases in unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to the strong market environment in South America. Scania also benefitted from its good order book. Additionally, the growing volume of trucks equipped with the efficient Scania Super powertrain had a positive impact on Scania’s unit sales.

The weak market environment in Germany continued to impact unit sales of trucks at MAN Truck & Bus. This was partly offset by an increase in bus and van deliveries.

Due to a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier, Navistar was unable to complete and deliver some of its trucks as planned. This is reflected in the company’s declining unit sales in the second quarter of 2024. This backlog is, however, expected to be cleared in the second half of the year. Unit sales of buses at Navistar were also still down year-on-year in the second quarter, although deliveries of the new school bus model are now ramping up.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2024 Half-Year Financial Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on July 26, 2024. It will be available on the Investor Relations webpage.

 

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
T +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

 

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

 

With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.


10.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1942767

 
End of News EQS News Service

1942767  10.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942767&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TRATONmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TRATONmehr Analysen

08.07.24 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.07.24 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.07.24 TRATON Buy Warburg Research
01.07.24 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.05.24 TRATON Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TRATON 29,90 0,34% TRATON

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaum Bewegung vor morgigen US-Inflationsdaten: ATX etwas höher -- DAX im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen, der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich ebenfalls auf positivem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen