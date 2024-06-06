EQS-News: TRATON to be uplisted to the MDAX

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Munich, June 6, 2024 – TRATON SE will be uplisted from the SDAX to the MDAX, which tracks the performance of the 50 largest companies following the Dax stocks on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt stock exchange. According to the information provided by Deutsche Börse, TRATON’s admission to this key stock market index will be effective from June 24, 2024. The decisive factor for the Company’s admission to the MDAX is its free float market capitalization. TRATON’s market capitalization currently stands at around €17 billion. 500 million shares have been issued in total, of which 10.28% are free float shares. The remaining shares are held by Volkswagen.

“2023 was a very successful year for the TRATON GROUP, and we have got off to a good start in 2024 as well. TRATON’s stock market performance has also been very promising in recent months, which paved the way for our MDAX admission. This motivates us even more to accelerate our transformation journey towards a more sustainable transportation sector. At the same time, we are working hard on leveraging the collaboration between our brands to become even more efficient and on offering our brands’ customers attractive financial services under the TRATON Financial Services umbrella,” said Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP.

TRATON SE celebrated its initial public offering on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Stockholm on June 28, 2019. Its shares were originally listed at €27.00 and SEK 284.70. The highest prices to date have been €36.70 (Xetra) and SEK 430.50 (Nasdaq Stockholm). TRATON’s shares have been listed on the SDAX since September 23, 2019.



With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.