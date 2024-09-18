EQS-News: UKA places order with Nordex Group for 68 MW of N175/6.X turbines in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

UKA places order with Nordex Group for 68 MW of N175/6.X turbines in Germany



18.09.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 18 September 2024. The wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) has ordered 10 turbines from the Nordex Group from the latest Delta4000 series N175/6.X. The 6.8 MW turbines with hub heights of 179 metres are intended for the 68 MW Mahlsdorf wind farm in Brandenburg. The order also includes the Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines over a 20-year period.

Thanks to the order, the Nordex Group has now broken through the 10 GW mark in Germany alone and at the same time the 70 GW mark in order intake worldwide since it was founded in 1985.

After installation and commissioning in 2025, the UKA wind farm Mahlsdorf will be the first wind farm with N175/6.X turbines with hub heights of 179 metres in Germany. The hybrid towers used in this project were developed in-house by the Nordex Group. Due to the large hub height, attractive wind speeds can be achieved even at typical light-wind locations.

"The rotor is the motor, especially with the N175/6.X. With a diameter of 175 metres, the rotor captures a lot of energy from the wind and, with a hub height of 179 metres, it also moves in wind currents at much higher speeds," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group. And adds: "That's why we are very pleased that UKA has opted for our latest technology and that we can prove the high efficiency of the turbines in Mahlsdorf, especially with large hub heights. This would not be possible without the long-standing trusting partnership between the two companies, which have set themselves the goal of implementing the latest climate-friendly and economical solutions for the energy transition in Germany."

Gernot Gauglitz, managing partner of the UKA Group, adds: "The dimensions of the components and the location in the forest make the UKA Mahlsdorf wind farm a challenging project once again. Due to our company policy, which relies on long-term partnerships, and our striving for the optimal solution, we were able to put together the best overall package in a highly competitive environment. This convinced local decision-makers to work with UKA. Together with Nordex, we will use the Mahlsdorf wind farm to sharpen our profile as a specialist for wind projects in the forest. Thanks to our extensive project pipeline, UKA will expand its position as a key player in the energy transition in the coming years."

In the summer of 2024, Nordex installed the first N175/6.X at a hub height of 112 metres in Schleswig-Holstein. The turbine was successfully commissioned in September and produced the first kilowatt hour of clean electricity. In the course of the year, the prototype of the N175/6.X with 179 meters is to follow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. With an installed capacity of 6.8 MW and a hub height of 179 metres, the N175/6.X turbine is the most powerful and tallest that the Nordex Group provides for the German market.

About the company UKA – Environmentally friendly power plants

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It provides sustainable power supplies in Germany, Europe and America that are independent of fossil energy imports, ensure low electricity generation costs, and are climate-friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company’s employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest criteria for quality and economic efficiency. All projects are systematically advanced, even when external circumstances require an extra measure of patience and perseverance.

The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany. In addition, the Group’s asset management subsidiary UKB handles the technical and commercial management of wind and PV farms in Germany.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

