EQS-News: Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan

Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan



09.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Acquisition of 298,626 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR 8.2 million by Mr. Thillainathan via his family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH in the period from 8 January 2024 to 2 February 2024



Mr. Thillainathan’s stake in Northern Data Group thereby increased to 3,059,942 shares, corresponding to approx. 5.72% of the current share capital



Frankfurt/Main – 9 February 2024 – Northern Data AG (‘Northern Data Group’; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provides an update on the shares indirectly acquired by its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan in the period from 8 January 2024 to 2 February 2024 (inclusive) under a preset share purchase plan.

As announced in early January 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for up to EUR 9 million per month and for a total of up to EUR 30 million in the period from 8 January 2024 to 8 May 2024 (inclusive).

During the period from 8 January 2024 to 2 February 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased a total of 298,626 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 8,234,925.84 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 27.58 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 32.30 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 24.75 per share.

Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 3,059,942 shares, corresponding to approx. 5.72% of the Company’s current share capital of EUR 53,497,231 (which includes 4,763,051 new shares issued at the beginning of February 2024 upon voluntary early conversion of the c. EUR 87 million mandatory convertible bond issued as part of the acquisition of Damoon Limited).

Northern Data Group will report on the status of share acquisitions under the aforementioned purchase plan on a regular basis until expiry of the purchase order.



