09.02.2024 07:30:04
EQS-News: Update on acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan under preset purchase plan
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
As announced in early January 2024, Mr. Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for up to EUR 9 million per month and for a total of up to EUR 30 million in the period from 8 January 2024 to 8 May 2024 (inclusive).
During the period from 8 January 2024 to 2 February 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased a total of 298,626 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of EUR 8,234,925.84 (which corresponds to an average purchase price of approx. EUR 27.58 per share). The highest price paid in that period was EUR 32.30 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 24.75 per share.
Mr. Thillainathan’s current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 3,059,942 shares, corresponding to approx. 5.72% of the Company’s current share capital of EUR 53,497,231 (which includes 4,763,051 new shares issued at the beginning of February 2024 upon voluntary early conversion of the c. EUR 87 million mandatory convertible bond issued as part of the acquisition of Damoon Limited).
Northern Data Group will report on the status of share acquisitions under the aforementioned purchase plan on a regular basis until expiry of the purchase order.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
09.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
