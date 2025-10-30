EQS-News: Wynxx Accelerates Software Delivery at Bradesco Seguros by 40 percent

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Wynxx Accelerates Software Delivery at Bradesco Seguros by 40 percent



30.10.2025 / 10:21 CET/CEST

Wynxx Accelerates Software Delivery at Bradesco Seguros by 40 percent

GFT’s GenAI product Wynxx transforms complex enterprise development at scale

Stuttgart, October 30, 2025 – Recent research finds that frequent software release cycles and shorter IT lead times are among the most powerful levers for revenue growth. Across industries, delivery speed has become a decisive factor for competitiveness. To stay ahead of the competition without sacrificing quality, Bradesco Seguros, the largest insurance group in Brazil and Latin America, turned to Wynxx. The Artificial Intelligence platform, built by GFT Technologies, uses GenAI to accelerate enterprise software delivery. The result: a 40 percent productivity gain in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Wynxx streamlines planning, testing, documentation, and modernization. At Bradesco Seguros, it helped the company respond faster to market needs, shorten delivery times, and make digital output more consistent. By standardizing tools and code, Bradesco Seguros gained stronger integration and clearer visibility across teams. This improved system quality and increased trust in its applications. The rollout trained 180 staff across 20 squads – small, cross-functional teams that plan, build, and test digital solutions together.

“Our Wynxx implementation delivered a measurable 40 percent productivity gain in the software development lifecycle,” said Glaucio Joanico, IT Superintendent at Bradesco Seguros.

“Wynxx helps clients reduce time to market, ensure quality at scale, and adopt a modern, AI-centric development mindset,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies. “Whether in banking, manufacturing, or retail, it helps organizations innovate faster by clearing long-standing tech bottlenecks.”

Wynxx is available through both the global Microsoft Azure and AWS marketplaces, making it easy for global firms to adopt at scale.

The Bradesco Seguros case shows how Wynxx works in complex, regulated tech stacks. It also signals how banks and insurers can move from pilot to full-scale change – quickly, and with tangible results.

