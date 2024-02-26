Erie Indemnity Co Q4 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $110.93 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $65.49 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $817.67 million from $700.64 million last year.

Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $110.93 Mln. vs. $65.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $817.67 Mln vs. $700.64 Mln last year.