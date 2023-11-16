Eurofins Scientific Announces the Acquisition of Labor 3, Further Expanding Its Offering to the Food and Feed Market in Brazil and the Presence of Eurofins Laboratories in Latin America

The Eurofins network of companies, the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services, announces the completion of the acquisition of Labor 3.

The acquisition of Labor 3 further expands the Eurofins network of companies’ presence in Latin America, adding to Eurofins laboratories in 5 LATAM countries operating in the fields of the food, agroscience, genomics, environment, pharmaceutical, cosmetic product testing and clinical diagnostics. This acquisition will specifically strengthen the Eurofins network’s support to the food industry in Brazil, through the provision of tests, consulting and supporting evaluation across the entire food production chain, with the highest quality standards and turnaround time.

Known as Eurofins Labor 3 going forward, the laboratory represents the fifth Eurofins Food and Feed Testing laboratory in Brazil. Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Labor 3 has over 25 years of experience in food testing and food safety consultancy services, with a particular focus on contributing to the advancement of academic science in the area of food safety. The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment, technology and information platforms, and is accredited to all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as employing its own robust Quality Assurance System, that underpins the team’s commitment to their customers, and the most reliable and accurate testing processes.

The origins of Eurofins’ presence in Brazil dates back to 2001, when Eurofins Genescan established its presence in Brazil, setting up an office in São Paulo/SP, shortly followed by the opening of a laboratory. Since then, the Eurofins network of companies has continued to expand in Brazil and Latin America, with more than 10 laboratories across 5 LATAM countries now operating across food, environmental, pharmaceutical, agroscience, and clinical diagnostics testing, as well as providing special consultancy services and audits.

