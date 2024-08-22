Eutelsat and Cable Color Renew Multi-year Agreement for Broadcast Services in Latin America

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) and Honduras’s Cable Color LLC have signed a new multi-year agreement renewing capacity for video broadcast services over Central America on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite.

Cable Color, a prominent cable operator in the region, is a long-standing customer of Eutelsat, and this new agreement underscores its continued confidence in the quality of broadcast services provided.

The 117° West location is the premium TV neighbourhood for Latin America, offering pan-regional distribution of major networks and content providers. 300 TV channels, 50 in HD, are currently broadcast to around 110 million TV homes, and a strong cable head-end penetration includes over 1900 cable head-ends in Latin America and the Caribbean. 117° West is also a growing free-to-air TV neighbourhood with 100 TV channels broadcasting in the clear, including channels from key regional public and private broadcasters.

On the new agreement, José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas said, "It has been a privilege to partner with Cable Color as they remain one of our most valued customers. We are honoured to host their services on our premium E117WA satellite, which plays a vital role in delivering video content across Latin America.”

Stefano Racciatti, Director General of Cable Color added, "We are delighted to be able to rely on our long-standing partner, Eutelsat, to provide high quality, dependable service continuity for our customers throughout of footprint.”

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

