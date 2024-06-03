Eutelsat Group Achieves Platinum Score in Space Sustainability Rating

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL), has announced that its first generation of more than 600 satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) has achieved a platinum rating in the Space Sustainability Rating (SSR), marking a significant recognition of the company's commitment to responsible space utilization.

First imagined at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the rating’s aim is to reduce the creation of space debris, limit the risk of satellite collisions, and help ensure space operations are managed safely and sustainably.

An international consortium developed the methodology behind the rating including experts from the European Space Agency, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, BryceTech and the University of Texas at Austin. eSpace – EPFL Space Center was chosen to operationalise the SSR and lead its implementation in the hope to recognize the space sustainability efforts of different space actors, as well as recognizing compliance and encouraging better-than-required behaviours.

The SSR rating is based on six modules, including: Mission Index, which calculates the impact of spacecraft on operational risk, Collision Avoidance Capabilities; Data Sharing; Detectability, Identification and Trackability; Application of Design and Operation Standards; as well as the use of future External Services.

By surpassing the 80% threshold, resulting in the highest-level rating, a platinum level Space Sustainability Rating score, Eutelsat Group's achievement underscores the Group’s dedication to prioritizing sustainable design and operations of the constellation.

"With our increased presence in both LEO and geostationary orbit (GEO), we remain committed to the sustainable and responsible use of space” said Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group. "We are honoured to receive SSR’s recognition and congratulations to the entire team for their hard work and dedication to sustainable and safe operations."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers' needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

