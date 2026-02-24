Expeditors International of Washington Aktie

Expeditors International of Washington

WKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094

24.02.2026 15:21:39

Expeditors International Reports Lower Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) reported fourth-quarter and full year results on Tuesday.

Total revenues came at $2.86 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.95 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $200.7 million, down from $235.9 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were $1.49, compared with $1.68 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year, revenues rose to $11.07 billion from $10.60 billion in 2024. Net earnings were $810.3 million, essentially flat compared with $810.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per share increased to $5.95 from $5.72 in 2024, while basic earnings per share rose to $5.97 from $5.75.

EXPD is currently trading pre-market at $147.90, down $1.58 or 1.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange

