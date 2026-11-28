Fastly Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH9T / ISIN: US31188V1008
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28.11.2026 20:10:02
Fastly vs. Monday.com: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As enterprise digital transformation accelerates, investors are comparing the infrastructure capabilities of Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) with the productivity-driven growth of Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). Choosing between them requires balancing technical reach against financial efficiency.
Fastly provides the underlying architecture that makes the internet faster and more secure for high-traffic sites. In contrast, monday.com offers a collaborative software layer that enables teams to manage their daily workflows and projects. While both serve the modern enterprise, they occupy very different niches within the software ecosystem.
Fastly operates an edge cloud platform designed to help developers build, secure, and deliver digital experiences closer to their end users. The company serves global organizations through its content delivery network and security services, counting high-profile names like TikTok among its enterprise customers. Its strategic partnership with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to support AI-related workloads further highlights its role in modern infrastructure. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top 10 customers account for approximately 32% of total revenue.
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Nachrichten zu Fastly
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03.11.26
|Ausblick: Fastly stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Fastly präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fastly
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fastly
|15,00
|3,13%
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