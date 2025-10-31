JetBlue Airways Aktie
WKN: 541867 / ISIN: US4771431016
|
31.10.2025 23:22:53
Federal Investigation Launched After JetBlue Flight Suddenly Drops, Injuring 15 Passengers
(RTTNews) - Following an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, a JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark abruptly dropped approximately 100 feet in seven seconds, sparking a federal investigation.
According to officials, at least 15 people, two of whom were children, were admitted to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 2:00 PM Eastern Time, pilots reported "a flight control issue," which led to the diversion of Airbus A320 flight 1230 to Tampa International Airport.
The crew reported at least one passenger with a head laceration and requested medical assistance, according to audio from air traffic control recordings.
The National Transportation Safety Board stated that it is aware of the incident but has not yet launched a formal investigation, while the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it is looking into it.
JetBlue stated that safety is still its top priority and that the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection.
It's still unknown what caused the sudden drop in altitude. Although a cold front with strong winds was passing through Florida at the time, authorities did not admit that the weather was a factor.
Since then, every passenger who was hurt has been released from St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.
