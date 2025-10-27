CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
27.10.2025 10:55:00
Ferrari Isn't Just a Car Company -- It's a Luxury Brand That Prints Cash
For most automakers, growth means selling more cars. For Ferrari (NYSE: RACE), it means selling fewer cars -- but at higher margins, with a deeper emotional connection, and to customers who never ask for a discount.With these strategies, it has quietly become one of the most profitable luxury businesses in the world. Investors who still see it as an automaker are missing the bigger story: Ferrari is a luxury house with wheels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
