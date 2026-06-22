State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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22.06.2026 20:30:22
Fidelity or State Street: Which Financial ETF Offers Better Returns?
Financial sector ETFs provide efficient exposure to banks, insurance companies, and capital markets. Investors may find Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) appeals for its broader market coverage, while State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF) offers unmatched liquidity and concentration in S&P 500 giants.While both funds target the financial services space, they differ significantly in portfolio depth and market-capitalization focus. This comparison examines how these structural differences affect distribution potential, trading liquidity, and overall risk for long-term investors seeking to anchor their portfolios in diversified financial services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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