Diamond Holdings Aktie

Diamond Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CSQ7 / ISIN: US25265K1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 09:52:57

Five miners missing after South Africa diamond mine mudslide

FIVE miners remained missing on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after a mudslide at Ekapa Mining’s diamond mine in South Africa, said Reuters.The Minerals Council South Africa said it had deployed a senior team to support Ekapa Mining’s search efforts. “Finding the five people who are reported missing in the mud rush is the priority,” said Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane.South Africa recorded its lowest ever mine death toll last year, with 41 fatalities, narrowly beating the previous record low of 42 set in 2024.The improvement reflects ongoing efforts by government and industry under the Zero Harm safety campaign. Ekapa Mining did not respond to a request for comment.Last year’s fatalities were unacceptable to the industry, Japie Fullard, chair of the Minerals Council CEO Zero Harm Forum said last week.“As mining CEOs, we believe that Zero Harm is possible. If you consider the significant reduction in fatalities, injuries and illnesses in the sector over the past three decades you will understand why we hold this belief,” he said.The Council says that the mining industry has reduced fatalities in three decades by 91% to 41 in 2025 from 484 in 1994.Serious injuries have fallen by 80% to 1,693 from 8,347 in that period, with specific sector focus on leading causes of fatalities like falls of ground as well as transportation and mining contributing to the reduction.The post Five miners missing after South Africa diamond mine mudslide appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,00 9 900,00% Diamond Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen