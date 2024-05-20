Fluidra appoints Jaime Ramirez as Chief Executive Officer

Fluidra, the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, appoints Jaime Ramirez as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 June 2024. The appointment follows a comprehensive succession planning process by the Board.

Since the merger with Zodiac in 2018, Fluidra has established its position as a global market leader; developed its product portfolio, services and solutions; capitalized on opportunities; and successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic. The appointment comes at an appropriate moment for Fluidra, as trading in the sector normalizes and it looks forward to its next phase of development and expansion.

Jaime has a proven track record and extensive experience in global consumer and industrial products, bringing over 30 years of P&L responsibility and a wealth of leadership expertise to the role. His strategic vision makes him the ideal leader to guide Fluidra into its next phase of development.

Jaime Ramirez’s impressive background includes serving as EVP & President of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Global Tools & Storage Business, where he ran a business with more than $10 billion in revenue and led high-performing teams globally. His expertise in driving growth and profitability, business transformation, strong organizations and strategic acquisitions will be invaluable assets as Fluidra seeks to capitalize on new opportunities and enhance shareholder value. He currently serves as a Board Director to Kimberly-Clark, a multinational personal care corporation.

Commenting on his appointment, Jaime Ramirez said, "I am honored and excited to join Fluidra and look forward to working together with the Board of Directors and the company’s talented team to continue driving the business forward and delivering value to our customers, shareholders and communities.”

Bruce Brooks, Fluidra’s current CEO, has been instrumental to Fluidra’s success over the past six years. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, including the transformational merger between Zodiac and Fluidra, various acquisitions, navigating the challenges of the pandemic, leading the group through the sector’s normalization and executing the Simplification Program to drive margins and become a more agile organization.

Bruce Brooks said, "I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together and the strength of the business today. I am delighted to pass the baton to Jaime, and continue to contribute to the company’s success as Non-Executive Director.”

Eloi Planes, Fluidra’s Executive Chairman said, "I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Bruce. His leadership, guidance, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in shaping our company's success. Under his stewardship, we have laid a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build.

"Now that the sector has normalized, Fluidra will pivot to its next phase of development and expansion. I am confident that under Jaime Ramirez’ leadership, we will continue to thrive and strengthen our position as the global leader in the pool and wellness sector. The entire team looks forward to working closely with Jaime to drive success and achieve new heights of excellence.”

Further information

Jaime Ramirez will be proposed to join Fluidra’s Board of Directors at the next annual general shareholders’ meeting.

Jaime and Bruce will work together to ensure a smooth transition during the rest of the year and Bruce will step down as Chief Executive Officer on 31 August 2024. Bruce will continue to serve as Non-Executive Director.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520712128/en/