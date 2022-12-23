Fluidra Reaches an Agreement to Acquire Meranus Group

Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today announces it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the Meranus Group, a leading distributor of pool equipment in Germany, for approximately €30 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Founded more than 40 years ago, the Meranus Group is a recognized swimming pool equipment distributor in Germany, and comprises Meranus Haan GmbH, Meranus Lauchhammer GmbH, as well as Aquacontrol GmbH, a manufacturer of swimming pool dosing and control technology. Its expected revenues for the year ending 31 December 2022 are over €25 million. This transaction will allow Fluidra to enhance its leading position in the German market and offer a more comprehensive product portfolio to a wider customer base.

"Our team is looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Fluidra family. We are grateful for the Sellers’ commitment to make this happen following ongoing conversations over the last months”, said Carlos Franquesa, Fluidra’s General Manager for EMEA. "Having the Meranus Group operate side by side with Fluidra’s existing brands allows us to reinforce our multi-product strategy and bolster our existing distribution infrastructure in Germany. The transaction is expected to generate significant synergies and benefit our customers, suppliers and employees.”

"We are excited to join a global leader in the pool and wellness industry while, as always, we will continue to strive to better serve our customers”, said Anje Janke and Angelika Kitzing, General Managers of Meranus Group.

The transaction is subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

